The Department of Labor & Industries is warning homeowners to beware of an unregistered Yakima-area contractor who has scammed families across Washington state.
Antonio “Tony” Gonzalez, 39, has been cited for 10 infractions alleging he used other contractors’ registration numbers to get construction jobs he never finished and, in many cases, didn’t even start.
The victims live in the Tri-Cities region and Yakima to Seattle, Everett and Olympia. Gonzalez’s last known addresses are in Wapato and Union Gap.
L&I said he has scammed Washington homeowners out of tens of thousands of dollars.
A Richland couple reported they paid Gonzalez $3,000 for a bathroom remodel.
A worker demolished drywall for a couple of hours and Gonzalez showed up briefly one day, but neither returned. The wife and her husband, who is battling cancer, were left with an unfinished bathroom without a door.
A Yakima couple lost an $18,000 down payment to Gonzalez, who cashed their check but never started to build their barn.
In all, L&I has cited Gonzalez for 30 civil infractions from July 2021 through January — 13 for performing or offering to perform construction while unregistered, 10 for falsely using another contractor’s registration, and seven for plumbing and electrical-related violations.
The infractions carry fines totaling more than $110,000.
Many victims filed reports with their local police. The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office is considering whether to file criminal charges in its jurisdiction. It is unclear if the Richland couple has filed a criminal complaint.
Nearly all the victims whose cases L&I investigated said they found Gonzalez through Craigslist.
In most cases, he gave customers the registration number of a legitimate contractor, along with that business’ name or a similar name.
But Gonzalez had customers write checks to his name, instead of the construction business that he claimed was his. Since he generally required a 50% down payment before starting work, customers in the L&I cases paid him $200 to $23,000 in deposits, depending on their project.
Legitimate contractors
Deception caused problems for legitimate contractors, too, said the state.
When Gonzalez wouldn’t return calls, upset customers went to L&I’s website to find contact information for the contractor registration number he provided. They wound up talking to the contractors whose numbers were misused.
Some victims threatened legal action against the legitimate contractors until they learned that they, too, were victims of fraud, said L&I.
L&I determined that Gonzalez used contractor registration numbers belonging to two active contractors and one inactive contractor, all of whom shared his last name. They told investigators they had no idea who he was or that he was using their credentials.
The two actively registered contractors whose registration numbers were misused were Gonzalez Contractors LLC in Everett, owned by Constantino Gonzalez, and Gonzalez & Sons Carpentry LLC in Yakima, owned by Ernesto Gonzalez.
Both have cooperated with L&I inspectors, and informed the department when victims contacted them.
Seven victims reached Constantino Gonzalez, a registered painting contractor since 2009. He said he’s concerned that when potential customers search his name online, they’ll see complaints and incorrectly think he’s Antonio Gonzalez.
“It’s ruined my reputation that I worked so hard for 20-plus years to build up. It’s not easy to build a business being Hispanic,” said Ernesto Gonzalez, who has been contacted by two victims.
“This guy just decided to pick up my information and drag it through the mud.”
State law requires construction contractors to register with L&I to protect consumers from fraud and abuse. The department verifies they have a bond, license, and liability insurance — requirements that give consumers financial recourse if something goes wrong.
A bond represents funding set aside by the contractor’s insurer, and is available to consumers who obtain a court judgment against the contractor.
L&I said consumers can protect themselves from fraud by following a few simple guidelines:
• Get contractors’ business card or estimate with their name and contractor registration number. Then go to L&I’s ProtectMyHome.net or call 800-647-0982 to verify contractor registration.
• Get the owner’s name and phone number, and call the listed phone number to confirm you are dealing with the legitimate owner or employee.
• Get a well-written contract to ensure access to the contractor’s bond.
• Never risk more money than the contractor’s bond — $12,000 for general contractors, $6,000 for specialty contractors.
