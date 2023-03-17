EAST REGION
EAST REGION
MICHIGAN STATE 72
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 62
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 17 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State clamped down defensively on No. 10 seed Southern California in the second half.
Coach Tom Izzo’s Spartans (20-12) will face Marquette on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.
Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins added 12 points apiece for Michigan State, which held USC to 34% shooting in the second half.
Joshua Morgan scored 14 and Kobe Johnson 13 to lead the Trojans (22-11), who were knocked out in the tournament’s first round for the second straight year.
MARQUETTE 78
VERMONT 61
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kam Jones scored 18 straight points for Marquette in the second half, and the second-seeded Golden Eagles beat No. 15 seed Vermont for their first NCAA Tournament victory in a decade.
Jones finished with 19 points. Oso Ighodaro scored 14 points and David Joplin added 12 as Marquette (29-6) pulled away in the last 10 minutes. Marquette won its first NCAA Tournament game in a decade and advanced to face Michigan State on Sunday.
Dylan Penn, Matt Veretto and Robin Duncan each had 11 points for Vermont (23-11), whose 15-game win streak was snapped.
Jones made a 3-pointer early in the second half to begin an 18-6 spurt during which he scored all of Marquette's points as the Golden Eagles pulled ahead 63-46.
WEST REGION
No. 5 SAINT MARY'S 63
No. 12 VCU 51
ALBANY, N.Y. — Mitchell Saxen had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as Saint Mary’s beat ailing VCU.
Alex Ducas also scored 17 points as the Gaels (27-7) advanced to the second round for the second straight year. Logan Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Augustas Marciulionis scored 13 points. Saint Mary's will face UConn on Sunday.
Ace Baldwin led 12th-seeded VCU (27-8) with 13 points, but he appeared to sprain his right ankle on his landing after taking a jumper with just over 14 minutes left in regulation. The Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year went to the locker room for treatment and missed about five minutes as VCU expanded its lead from four points to nine.
No. 4 UCONN 87
No. 13 IONA 63
ALBANY, N.Y. — Adama Sanogo scored 10 of his 28 points in the first five minutes of the second half as UConn took control and beat Iona. The Huskies (26-8) advanced to play Saint Mary’s on Sunday after losing in the first round under coach Dan Hurley the last two seasons.
Coach Rick Pitino's Gaels (27-8) had their 14-game winning streak snapped. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champions led by two at halftime but didn’t have the depth to keep up with one of the Big East’s best for 40 minutes.
SOUTH REGION
No. 3 BAYLOR 74
No. 14 UC SANTA BARBARA 56
DENVER — Caleb Lohner scored a season-best 13 points in just 18 minutes for Baylor. Adam Flagler led the Bears with 18 points, and LJ Cryer scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half.
Baylor (23-10) overcame a one-point halftime deficit and advanced to play Creighton on Sunday. Miles Norris led the 14th-seeded Gauchos (27-8) with 15 points. Ajay Mitchell added 13.
No. 6 CREIGHTON 72
No. 11 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 63
DENVER — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points as Creighton overcame an abysmal 3-point shooting day to fend off North Carolina State.
The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner did a little bit of everything for the Bluejays, which included hitting a big 3-pointer on a day the team finished 3 of 20 from long range. Kalkbrenner had six dunks and seven rebounds, and N.C. State big men D.J. Burns Jr. and Ebenezer Dowuona were hampered by foul trouble.
Next up for the Bluejays (22-12) is Baylor in the second round.
Terquavion Smith led the Wolfpack (23-11) with 32 points.
