Yoga Hot Spot has faced a series of hurdles since the COVID-19 pandemic led to the March 17 closure of its Yakima studio.
Online classes became the only option, and the business lost much of its clientele when the weather warmed up.
The Evans Canyon Fire sparked on the day the business was allowed to hold outdoor classes. Smoke from it and other wildfires in the region inundated the Valley, deteriorating air quality and limiting outdoor activity.
But the business is still holding on in hopes of brighter days.
“We’re staying positive — we’re really hopeful that we’re going to reopen,” said owner Stephanie Howard. “We can’t wait to start serving the community again. I think people are ready to get back to yoga and get back to wellness.”
Situated at 600 River Road in Yakima, the 1,200-foot studio offered several hot yoga classes teaching various stretching, strengthening and meditation techniques.
Students were able to get direct instruction in a heated studio. The heat helps with weight loss and flexibility, and allows muscles to relax more easily.
Naomi Swift, a surgical technician at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, has been a member of the studio the past 10 years.
“It just calms you down,” the 60-year-old said. “You come home from a stressful day, you go into a room, they talk to you, you calm down and then you feel like, ‘OK, I’m ready for another day.’”
Online classes
The studio was already offering some classes online before the pandemic hit, so moving all classes to a livestream wasn’t too difficult, Howard said.
“They would have their cameras on during classes and we would be able to see them and correct them even though we weren’t there in person,” she said.
At first, online classes averaged up to 50 students, enough to maintain a full teaching schedule, Howard said.
“People were so distraught dealing with COVID initially, they really relied on our online classes,” she said. “I would say that still kept us going because it still gave us some human contact.”
But online participation began to steadily decline, and by August the total number of students — anywhere from 300 to 500 a month — dropped about 60%, she said.
“I think people are tired of doing things online,” she said.
Then she learned of social distancing requirements that each person have 300 square feet in fitness centers once they were allowed to open under Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start plan. That would only allow up to four students at a time in her 1,200-square-foot studio.
At that point, she stopped charging and began operating on donations only.
“We are definitely hanging on and we are not giving up,” Howard said. “Clearly our clients have kept us going. Just a lot of support from the community.”
Helping Hands
Her landlord has been working with her on the rent.
“That’s the only reason we are still in business,” Howard said. “A big part of our business is the space we provide.”
A landscaping business across the street, Green Baron, is allowing Howard to hold outdoor classes on its large grassy area.
“They have a beautiful landscaped lawn and they have been extremely generous,” Howard said. “They’ve allowed us to bring in speakers and our clients. We’ve been grateful for that. “That’s what it’s all about right now, people coming together and helping each other.”
Swift says she continues classes online and makes donations not only for her personal benefit, but also to help the school that has long helped her.
“Anything I can do to help them — I’m willing to help them,” she said. “Everybody is at a different place right now and some can help, and some can’t.”
Soundness of mind, body
Yoga helps people stay healthy not only through exercise, but meditation and concentration as well. It relieves stress and helps people learn to navigate stressful situations, Howard said.
“Meditation, that’s been very big for our online clients,” she said. “Basically, it’s mindfulness, learning how to observe and control the mind so we don’t react in stressful situations. We can keep it at bay.”
Swift said that’s a huge part of why she continues classes.
“I can’t say enough about the Yoga Hot Spot,” she said. “It’s saved my bacon through this whole COVID thing.”
• Yoga Hot Spot’s web address is https://theyogahotspot.com.