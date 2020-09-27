Judy Garcia lost much of her clientele at Judy’s Beauty Salon at 1103 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima to the pandemic shutdown. But she was enthusiastic when she reopened her salon in mid-July. It’s like starting over, she says. Here are some questions, and answers from Garcia:
Did you close your business due to the pandemic? Yes, unfortunately when the pandemic started in mid-March many nonessential businesses had to close until further notice. I reopened the salon in mid-July, when restrictions were lifted. The salon was closed for almost four months.
What changes did you have to make in your business to operate under the new measures? I am fortunate to have an establishment large enough to comply with the required social distancing. Then we needed to comply with the other rules, which include not allowing any people inside, having warning signs and frequent cleaning inside. All those are rules that must be met.
Did your business have any kind of financial help? Yes. I applied for a grant that was basically to cover utility expenses, and it was only for that. Having the business closed, there was not income to cover these expenses.
How much was your business affected financially? A lot. Whether you work or not, you have to meet certain expenses. In my case, I had to use my savings to be able to survive throughout this time.
As a business owner, do you feel ready to operate under the new phase? For now, there is no other way. Although it seems a bit uncomfortable to wear the mask all the time, it is something we must do. I think that even if you are not prepared, you have to continue working because there is no other way. We all here have a job to do and obligations to fulfill.
How is your clientele since you reopened? It has not been the same; my clientele has decreased a lot. We have been closed for a long time and that is not good for businesses like mine. We provide a service to people. I feel like I am starting over.
What lesson has this crisis taught you and what do you recommend to people? Be more aware that the damage is real and don’t ignore warnings from the authorities. We have failed in this, in believing that everything was temporary, that it would soon pass, and it did not. It affected the lives of many people.