One of the important lessons Tree Top company officials learned through the coronavirus pandemic was the importance of communication and planning.
One key element of the response was to have one person serve as the point of contact for managers spread out over 10 states, as well as a plan that covered various contingencies, company representatives said.
“It took away the guesswork,” said Allison Arnett, the cooperative’s director of corporate communications. “It just alleviated the stress on those plant managers.”
The company put together plans for how to deal with sick employees before the first of 42 positive cases were found throughout the corporation, as well as stepped-up cleaning protocols for the plants and measures to promote social distancing where possible on the production lines.
“We have been proud of our employees and their willingness to work through the unknowns,” said Janna Hayes, Tree Top’s director of human resources operations.
Hayes was designated as the contact point between company plant managers and the crisis management team, which formulated Tree Top’s response to the coronavirus, based on federal and state guidelines.
And the response was one that was quickly evolving, Hayes and Arnett said, as new guidelines came out from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as epidemiologists learned more about how the disease could spread.
The plan involved creating a decision tree, outlining steps to take in a variety of scenarios, Hayes said.
“Our biggest thing is the number of positive cases has been low, compared to how proactive we have been,” Hayes said. “We had great procedures in place.”
Of the 42 cases that were reported at Tree Top facilities, 20 were at the Selah campus, Arnett said, and they were isolated incidents rather than a cluster.
One of the things the company wanted to do was ensure that people were not coming to work if they were sick. To alleviate workers’ concerns about losing money if they had to take off time to recover, the company granted employees an additional 80 hours of paid time off, in addition to their regular sick leave.
In June, the employees were also given “appreciation bonuses” for their efforts during the pandemic.
The company also took steps to create social distancing, such as extending production lines to allow 6 feet between workers where possible. When that wasn’t possible, plexiglass shields were installed to create a barrier to protect each employee.
Tree Top also required employees to wear masks, which the company provided, and assigned employees to sanitize every touch point during their shifts.
Social distancing measures weren’t limited to just the crews working the production lines. For office employees, travel between facilities was limited, with no air travel and a greater emphasis on videoconferencing.
“As a company with a lot of travel, I don’t see that going away anytime soon,” Arnett said of the use of videoconferencing for meeting and training.
Conference rooms and other areas were also sanitized on a regular basis, Arnett said.
There were a few employees who were hesitant about the new rules, Hayes said, but the company sent out updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Yakima Health District about the virus and efforts to slow its spread. The company also kept employees informed when there were positive cases, and what was being done, Hayes said.
Health district staff also came to Tree Top to make further recommendations, and employees gained an appreciation for the company’s efforts, Hayes said.
During the pandemic, the company has continued, through Northwest Harvest, to make food donations. The company also donated 300,000 pounds of food products to the Yakima and Selah school districts between March and July, Arnett said.