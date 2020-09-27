When COVID-19 restrictions impacted retail businesses, Lori Gardner of French Vanilla Market in Sunnyside made the changes she needed to survive.
“I love the business, and I love what I do,” she said. “I couldn’t stay closed. You do what you have to do.”
Gardner and her daughter Taylor Swofford co-run the shop, which sells a “frenzied mix of farmhouse and fancy” home decor and gifts. The boutique’s name comes from the French vanilla ice cream favored by Gardner’s father.
Gardner modified the boutique’s operating hours upon receiving the state-issued restrictions. She also shifted her focus to special events, where she could showcase goods outside to allow for social distancing.
These “pop-up” events have been so successful that Gardner said she plans to continue additional ones each year even after case counts decrease.
Gardner initiated several virtual videos and amped up her social media presence to promote French Vanilla Market during the pandemic. She also planned several promotional giveaways to entice people to visit the shop.
But her takeaways from the pandemic aren’t about new, business savvy ideas.
“What I learned most, and what I found most humbling, was that we really have a great community willing to do everything they can to help small businesses,” she said. “There’s been an outpouring.”
The shop, at 201 S. Seventh St. in Sunnyside, is currently open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The boutique requires masks and social distancing during service, Gardner said.
French Vanilla Market’s annual fundraising gala — the Bloomerang Vintage Market — also took place this year with modifications.
The ninth annual event — showcasing vintage vendors selling goods rustic, reclaimed and chic — took place the second Saturday in September, as has been the tradition for the past eight years.
“People in the community kept asking me, ‘Are you going to have Bloomerang?’ and I decided we had to,” she said. “We love it, we have to do it, and quite frankly I needed it for sales to get through the holiday. We did everything we could to keep people safe.”
Gardner spread out the event’s vendors to allow for social distancing. She and vendors also practiced guidelines issued for farmers markets, including having hand-washing stations and sanitizer available and limiting the number of people present in the venue at any given time.
Food and drink vendors offered grab-and-go food, rather than sit-down style meals. The beer garden didn’t happen this year, Gardner said.
Gardner said what works in her favor as a small business owner rather than an online corporate enterprise is that many people still prefer to have a personal connection during their shopping experiences to both people and the products they buy.
“People want to look, smell, touch what they are purchasing,” she said. “I also have a lot of people who come in and say they want something special for a girlfriend, and I know the person, so I can make recommendations.”
Gardner also supports other local businesses. While some of her products are from commercial retailers, she also stocks candles, handmade jewelry, and signs from local vendors.
“I take pride that my store is made up of a little piece of everything from the Valley,” she said. “This is where my heart is.”