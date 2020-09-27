Pepe’s Bakery in Sunnyside is known for its cakes. After celebrations were canceled and scaled back throughout the Yakima Valley because of the pandemic, the consumption of the cakes also decreased, to an all-time low, says Jose Cortez, owner of the bakery. Here are some questions, and answers from Cortez:
Did you close your business due to the pandemic? No, thank God we stayed open. Although we were on the verge of closing at the beginning of the pandemic, in the end we decided to continue with a lot of caution, following health rules.
What changes did you have to make in your business to operate under the new measures? The changes were simple, but effective. Basically, we ask people to keep their distance, to wear their masks. We do not allow more than five people (to enter) who are not from the same family.
During this time of pandemic, did your business have any financial assistance? Yes. The help we requested was to support our employees with their basic salaries, that is, so that they did not lose their jobs. It was honestly a great help because part of it allowed us to stay open and pay for some expenses.
How much was your business affected financially? Too much, I would say. As most people know, we are a purely family-run business and most of our income depends on cakes. They are our forte, and now due to parties being canceled, the demand for cakes is very low.
Do you feel ready to operate under the new reopening phase? Yes, I think we have learned a lot from this pandemic. We have learned to comply with the new regulations and be more disciplined. I think that we are more prepared for other similar events; we have educated ourselves enough not to make the same mistakes that we made at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
What lesson has this crisis taught you and what do you recommend to people? It has reminded me that we all matter equally. It does not matter who we are or where we come from. It should motivate us to be more in solidarity with each other because I believe in that solidarity lies the true value of a community.