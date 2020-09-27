In one section of the 90,000-square-foot Patriot Companies warehouse at the Yakama Nation Industrial Park in Wapato, employees prepare lithium ion batteries for panic buttons carried by hotel employees.
They put the batteries into small plastic housings, program the buttons, package and ship them. Panic buttons are required for hotel employees, and with big tourist draws like Las Vegas getting back to business after coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, demand is swelling. Some Patriot employees are working 10-hour days to keep up.
Other employees outfit customized food delivery vans with ovens and cold storage. A short walk away, another staff member trims sheet metal with a water jet cutter. Others weld frames for use in the agriculture industry, sand large fiberglass caps for recreational vehicles, oversee industrial paint booths and make a component for the SpaceX program.
“There’s a number of things we’re doing,” said owner Brandon Bushbaum, a West Valley native. “We try to build our company as many companies operating under one umbrella.”
Patriot Companies handles metal and plastic fabrication and industrial spray painting orders for a variety of clients, with an emphasis on three industries: construction, agriculture and recreational vehicles. It also offers supply chain management across those markets and has the Mealstar line of temperature-controlled vehicle conversions for the food service industry, which include compact commercial vans, commercial cargo vans and custom catering vans.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit in the United States earlier this year, everything shut down. Construction was especially hard hit, Bushbaum said.
“It slowed down the industry quite a bit,” he said. “Everything shut down except (agriculture).”
The company had 23 employees at the time. Bushbaum feels strongly about supporting good staffers and wanted to do what he could to keep everyone working.
Patriot’s array of machines enables the company to fulfill all kinds of orders; diversity is key to its success, now and post-pandemic, Bushbaum said. “Diversity — that’s truly what’s carried us forward,” he said.
Flexibility is also important. Like so many other businesses, Patriot was forced to adapt to a rapidly changing market, he said. Bushbaum adjusted, seeking new opportunities as he continued to work with core customers like Direct Line Service of Yakima.
“During the shutdown, we offered our manufacturing services to Washington state. We helped to keep our partners in agriculture and transportation supplied with critical fabricated components,” he said. “We scaled up production of our Mealstar line of refrigerated van conversions for our partners in senior nutrition and food delivery.”
The company used the downtime to increase machine capacity, implement a new enterprise resource planning, or ERP, system and kick off new programs in the commercial, transportation and tech industries, Bushbaum said. ERP is a kind of software used for business activities such as accounting, risk management and supply chain operations.
For about a year now, Patriot Companies has promoted global supply chain management among services it can offer. The pandemic made clear the value of diversified portfolios, something Bushbaum already knew but will prioritize even more for the future.
“Our success in business used to rest upon a three-legged stool: agriculture, construction and recreation. The pandemic initially affected all aspects of our business, but ended up impacting the construction industry the most,” he said. “Our solution was simple — add more legs to that stool.”
When the pandemic hit, Patriot Industries had one shift and 23 employees. Bushbaum has more employees now — 30, all full time — and will be moving to two shifts. He has learned again that a company’s biggest asset is its employees, followed closely by its customers, he said.
“You can’t maintain a loyal customer base without a dedicated and talented workforce, and I am blessed with a remarkable team of employees that more than fits that bill,” Bushbaum said.
His employees have been more important than ever in these uncertain months. “It’s been a wild ride,” he said.