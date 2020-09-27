While the pandemic has upended much of the wine business this year, the grapes are still the same, Phil Cline says.
“I wish I were a grape,” said Cline, owner of Naches Heights Vineyard. “They go through their cycle, and at the end of the year, they’re done. They’re oblivious to the virus.”
But Cline can’t afford the luxury of being oblivious.
He has to cope with the challenge of keeping his crews healthy while tending his vineyard and making his wine, as well as losing sales with restaurants closed because of the state-ordered shutdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
But he said the pandemic has also led him to shift his business more toward direct sales to consumers. His 2015 albariño won best of class in the 2019 Savor NW Wine Awards, while his 2017 Guinevere Gewurztraminer won gold.
Cline, a third-generation farmer, expanded into the wine business in 2002, and produced his first vintage four years later.
Going into 2020, Cline said the concern among winemakers was overproduction. Instead, vintners found themselves coping with a global pandemic, and its effects on almost all facets of the industry.
Like other agricultural employers, Cline scrambled at the start to make sure his employees were protected. While masks and gloves were hard to find at first, he said his employees now have the protection they need, even N95 masks when wildfires along the West Coast rendered Yakima County’s air hazardous.
Cline and his fellow winemakers found many of their traditional sales methods — tasting rooms, restaurants — closed off because of stay-home orders issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in mid-March to control the spread of the disease.
“I lost a significant amount of business because the distributor I had in Seattle was heavily invested in on-premise sales,” Cline said. “My sales dropped off in that category really quickly and haven’t rebounded.”
One of his points of sale is The Tasting Room at Seattle’s Pike Place Market, normally a tourist mecca with tourists coming in from cruise ships checking out Washington wines. But with the pandemic closing off indoor gatherings and the cruise industry, that area has dried up.
By August, Yakima County obtained permission to allow wineries to have tastings outside. By September, wineries were able to open at 25% capacity indoors under the modified Phase 1 stage of the state’s Safe Start plan.
“Even if they open things up, people are going to be cautious,” Cline said.
Another casualty was the cancellation of public events in the Valley, where Naches Heights Vineyard would offer its wines for tasting and sales.
However, Cline said there was one area of his business that saw an increase: online purchasing.
Normally, it represented about 1% of sales, but Cline said that has picked up significantly with the pandemic, enough to offset some of his wholesale declines.
With customers seeing the convenience in ordering wines online, Cline said he is interested in doing more marketing in that direction.
“I think the consumer market is going to be more part of my business,” Cline said.
He sees the industry making a larger shift in that direction, and some of the rules on shipping may also relax.
In the post-COVID time, he anticipates vineyards branching out more from tasting rooms to other direct-to-consumer activities, such as podcasts to keep loyal customers informed of what’s going on at the vineyards.
“It’s interesting to see what we come up with and how we evolve,” Cline said.