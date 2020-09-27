Kathy Miller Parrish was there for her clients this spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to shake the whole world.
The financial adviser and managing partner of Ascend Financial Group in Yakima, which she founded in 2001 as Miller and Associates, couldn’t just hunker down and wait for it to pass. The stock market was tanking, people were watching their 401(k) plans disappear, and economists still weren’t sure when or even if a recovery would begin. Miller Parrish started making more calls, as she does every time world events threaten her clients’ well-planned financial security.
“That’s when people really hear from me,” she said. “That’s when people need you.”
Ascend, also the home of financial adviser Connie Falon and operations manager Joleen Smith, never closed its offices. All three women continued to go to work, shifting client meetings from in-person to video and making the best of a suddenly difficult situation.
“We’re all distanced; we’re all in our individual offices,” Miller Parrish said. “So we didn’t really miss a beat.”
Her advice to clients wasn’t monolithic because her clients, both individuals and businesses, have different goals. But, broadly speaking, she urged a calm, considered approach — one that has been validated by the financial markets’ recovery between April and now.
“Everything was being shut down,” Miller Parrish said. “So then you try to listen to the economists who are trying to estimate how long everything will be shut down. ... Most of the ones I follow were pretty level-headed about it.”
That doesn’t mean 2020 has been great for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was at an all-time high of more than 29,000 points in February before dropping to below 19,000 by mid-March, has swung mostly upward since late spring. But fears of fall and winter COVID spikes mean it remains volatile, as shown by the Dow’s losses this month. Miller Parrish, again, is generally advising clients not to panic.
“When you’re at the bottom, that’s when it’s scariest,” she said. “When you go through any kind of turbulent time in the market, you find people are more in need of advice.”
Now, six months into the pandemic, with more and more businesses reopening and finding ways to operate and the broader economy buoyed by what she referred to as a “very friendly” Federal Reserve policy, Miller Parrish believes investors who stay the course can benefit.
“There is still significant volatility,” she said. “I can’t make guarantees, of course. But I do believe the market will continue to move higher over the next 18 to 24 months.”
As that happens, she’s looking forward to being able to meet in person with more clients. Most of her advising the past few months has been done over video calls. It has worked well enough, but maintaining personal contact with clients is best done across a table or a desk, she said.
“It’s important,” Miller Parrish said. “It’s something we can temporarily adjust while this is all going on, but I think it’s very important. And as soon as we get through this, I look forward to being able to meet with my clients.”