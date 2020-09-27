Matt Russell has been working 15-hour days during the COVID-19 pandemic, while his capital-advising firm AAI Financial has seen its business double.
That’s right: In the midst of a historically volatile economy with uncertainty as its defining feature, a local financing outfit whose main thrust is finding loans and investors for businesses is thriving. It makes sense if you stop to think about it, Russell said.
“A lot of lenders have cut back on their lending. But, as you know, the world is still moving.”
That has presented opportunities for AAI, which has been finding investment capital in a wide variety of places since Russell founded it in 2017. The trick is that AAI will look just about anywhere for capital — banks, credit unions, private lenders, individual investors, hedge funds, insurance investment funds — and do the advance leg work to be able to doggedly advocate for loan applicants.
That gets clients more options and, often, better financing terms than they’d get going through banks on their own, Russell said. Agriculture businesses, which make up a significant portion of AAI’s clients, are a good example. If an ag producer or processor has a light couple of years and can’t maintain the covenants established by its commercial loan, AAI can sometimes help with financing to avoid foreclosure.
“That’s when we step in and help them navigate through those turbulent times,” Russell said.
But the goal isn’t just to find any loan. If there’s financing to be had, AAI can go out there and find it on a client’s behalf. But the agreement has to work for the client and for AAI. The company underwrites all the loans it brokers, so it’s not going to profit by helping struggling companies dig deeper holes. It examines options and offers advice.
That advisory role is a big part of the job whether a client is surging and looking to expand or drowning and in need of a lifeline, Russell said. It can be tough, if it’s the latter. But it’s still done with the clients’ interests at the fore, he said.
“We underwrite everything in house to be sure whatever we’re putting our clients into, they’re going to be able to navigate,” Russell said. “It has to be achievable. And sometimes our advice is not to get a loan. People appreciate being told the truth.”
AAI, which has six employees in addition to Russell, has been busy lately with consulting as well as procuring loans, he said. The pandemic has hit some clients hard and made others reticent. They need advice.
“They call me, they text me; we’re a full-service shop,” he said. “We take the advising approach, so we have a lot of clients we’re helping through this by getting the capital they need and protecting themselves.”