It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has put local businesses to the test. No matter the industry, businesses have navigated a complicated set of challenges. Nonessential operations were forced to close in March as stay-home orders took effect to slow the spread of COVID-19. Essential businesses saw markets upended and were required to implement new precautions to protect customers and employees.
Restaurants and retailers switched to curbside sales and delivery. Manufacturers saw supply chain disruptions. People who ran salons, barbershops and gyms faced long shutdowns. RV and bicycle businesses saw booming demand and depleted inventory. Any business that relied on community events for income had a tough road. Businesses lost cash flow, customers and longtime employees. Each faced an entirely unfamiliar set of circumstances, which often changed week by week.
Each quarter, the Yakima Herald-Republic newsroom staff puts together a special section for subscribers only that explores a local topic in depth. The pandemic has dominated reporting this year, but there are still countless community stories that we haven’t yet explored. While we’ve done significant reporting on health care and agriculture this summer, we wanted to take a closer look at small businesses and how they are surviving in 2020. For more on the local economy as a whole, see reporting on Page A1 today.
Each business has its own story from the 2020 pandemic. In this section are some of them.
— Joanna Markell, city editor