The Catholic Charities St. Vincent Centers Food Bank realized it needed a new strategy this fall when police shut down the drive-thru operation on an especially busy day because of the long line of cars impeding traffic in Union Gap.
Operations manager Tina Sherry understood the officers’ reluctant decision, and made changes to add overflow space for vehicles waiting in line and to ensure people could be served more quickly. They won’t need to turn away some 300 cars again, but it’s still a challenge to serve 300 to 400 families every Tuesday and Friday.
“What we’re not seeing is an increase in volunteers, unfortunately, so that’s something we’re constantly working on,” Sherry said. “I do see more demand coming up, especially with the upcoming holidays and the ongoing uncertainty at this time.”
A steady supply of three to eight pallets — with about 1,000 pounds of food per pallet — each week from the Union Gospel Mission helps keep the food bank stocked, along with donations from the community. Sherry said the LDS Church gave 12 pallets with 3,000 pounds of food per pallet, and highlighted the generosity of a woman who stopped by the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to give at least 1,000 pounds of food, including cereal, rice and canned goods.
That support allows St. Vincent Centers to give out boxes with 50 pounds of food or more to Upper Valley families from Yakima, Union Gap, Selah, Naches and elsewhere. They require only an ID or some other proof of residency.
Those large boxes and the switch to a drive-thru operation to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 made it more difficult to find capable volunteers. Sherry said many of her normal volunteers, most of whom are retired and considered more at-risk for the virus, haven’t come back since the pandemic started in March.
Meanwhile, more families need food, with some of them showing up as early as 90 minutes before the official 9 a.m. opening time. Sherry said staff started showing up at 6 a.m. so they could be ready to serve early arrivals and limit long lines.
“We’re needing people that can lift, that can take names,” Sherry said. “We had a little issue that we had too many cars come through. It’s random every time we open.”
Volunteers work in shifts from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and are required to pass a health screening before each shift. Other volunteer opportunities through St. Vincent Centers include at the thrift store on weekday mornings or Saturdays, as well as various volunteer services such as building things and driving clients around for errands.