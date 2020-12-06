One of the fixtures of the Christmas season is the Salvation Army’s red kettle, attended by a bell ringer, to collect donations.
But Yakima’s Salvation Army corps has had to modify that tradition, and other activities, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has also increased demand for the religious group’s services helping people in need.
“The numbers have gone up,” said Lisa Sargent, the Salvation Army’s community engagement coordinator. “We see a lot of people for the food bank.”
Yakima’s Salvation Army maintains a food bank and a family emergency service, which provides assistance with rent, utilities and clothing.
When the pandemic first hit, more than 100 families were coming to the food bank on South Sixth Avenue for assistance, Sargent said. That number has tapered down to about 65 to 70 coming through on weekdays for food assistance, she said.
In order to maintain social distancing, the Salvation Army has turned the food bank into a drive-thru service, Sargent said. Food recipients pull in and volunteers load food packages into their cars.
“It’s not our usual way, but it is COVID,” Sargent said.
Coronavirus has also changed how the group deals with people coming in for help. Sargent said people should call first and see if the Salvation Army can handle their needs. And when people must come to the office, the staff takes precautions to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus through social distancing and mask wearing.
Masking and social distancing are also required for the traditional bell ringers, who are making sure the kettles, stands and bells are sanitized regularly, Sargent said. And, bell ringers won’t be letting people come up and ring the bell themselves, Sargent said.
The Salvation Army also operates its thrift store, where donated goods are sold and work is provided for people who need it.
It recently conducted an opportunity for children identified as needing help by the Yakima School District to go clothes shopping with a volunteer for the holidays at Old Navy in Union Gap, with a $75 allowance.
Sargent said the group is also working with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve on the Toys for Tots drive, accepting donations for new toys. This year’s Toy Drop, normally a ride by motorcycle clubs, was modified to comply with COVID restrictions. Volunteers instead accepted toys at the Yakima Cinemas parking lot in early November.
Sargent said the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help with food distribution, as well as cash donations to help the program through Christmas, as well as the rest of the year.