Though there are several ways to get in touch with Chris and Mary Granberry of Sacred Road Ministries, it may take a few tries. They and others with this Lower Yakima Valley nonprofit don’t spend their days behind desks or in offices.
Much of the time they are out and about, working somewhere around the Sacred Road property at Tecumseh and Pumphouse roads or a few — or many — miles away. Chris recently built a wheelchair ramp in Toppenish and helps split and deliver firewood with the help of several volunteers. Mary may be working with Jessica Piel, who runs Sacred Road’s Bookin’ It mobile library.
Piel’s mother, Tsennibah Piel, a Sacred Road staff member, prepares COVID-19 care packages and takes them to homebound elders and families who are quarantined because of the coronavirus.
They have made adjustments because of the global pandemic, temporarily suspending visits by the still-new mobile library, canceling gatherings to limit the number of people inside the building at 14531 Pumphouse Road 7 miles southeast of White Swan and taking other steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But the illness, isolation and increased need brought by the coronavirus means their work on the Yakama Reservation is even more important. So although some things have changed, they are all busier than ever.
Their work continues with the same devotion. Firewood is one example. Sacred Road hires people to go into the mountains to get wood, which they cut on the Sacred Road site and distribute.
“We’ve been doing a lot of firewood. We deliver firewood to elderly folks for free. We’ve been doing a lot of that lately,” Chris said. “We’ve had groups come out and help out with firewood. Last year we cut and delivered 120 cords of wood.”
Sacred Road is connected to and shares the former private residence with Hope Fellowship, a church in the Presbyterian Church in America denomination and a mission church of the Pacific Northwest Presbytery. Chris and Mary founded Sacred Road in 2005 and started Hope Fellowship in 2013.
A former high school English teacher and coach, Chris was a youth minister in Alabama in the summer of 2000, when he and others brought a group of teens to volunteer in White Swan. They took teens to volunteer somewhere every summer and had been to Miami’s Little Havana and inner-city Washington, D.C.
“I was thinking coming out here for a week would be a really good experience for the students,” Chris said. “I’d been overseas to Third World countries; I didn’t really expect the trip to have a big impact on me. It ended up having a huge impact.”
The Granberrys moved to Yakima County with their four children in 2003 and began with weekly Bible study.
Building connections
Tsinnebah Piel and her five children were baptized on Easter Sunday 2014. They had been attending services for several years, meeting Chris when he knocked on their door not long after they moved into their home about 10 years ago, introduced himself and talked about Sacred Road.
“When we moved into that home, we didn’t know who he was. But my mother-in-law’s co-worker, she was getting help from the church quite a bit. My mother-in-law was the one who told her,” Piel said. “We were moving into a new home and didn’t have much. He had heard about that.”
Though their home in Adams View Park was almost new, they had little for it, she said. “They made bunk beds for my kids. They bought dressers that they repainted and fixed up for my kids. They gave us dishes, food, everything we needed for our home.”
They began attending services, which were taking place then at the Toppenish Creek Longhouse near White Swan. “I would go to the longhouse for regular service, then his service in the evening, and we didn’t have to worry about cooking anything. They provided dinner” after services,” Piel said.
Raised by her Navajo grandmother, Piel had relatives who were Christian and Catholic along with many who followed traditional Native religious beliefs. “She was very traditional in the Navajo faith, but she didn’t really push that on me growing up. She taught me to have respect for all religions,” Piel added.
As the family got more involved with Sacred Road, Piel connected with Mary and started volunteering. Chris and Mary asked her to join the staff part time; she’s now full time. She has spent the last two years helping the ministry with outreach activities. Though she contracted COVID-19 in April, she continues to deliver food, cleaning supplies and masks, clothing and other items to families and elders in need.
“Now I’m the one that helps people that need food,” furniture donations or more, Piel said. “People reach out to us. I work with Mary; we put things together for certain families. We are also working with adopt-a-family.”
It’s a year-round effort.
“I feel like the Granberrys, they deserve a lot of recognition. If it wasn’t for him moving his family across the country and following his calling, he wouldn’t have the church we have now and he wouldn’t have helped all the people he’s helped over the span he’s been here,” Piel added.
Sacred Road also has a clothes closet and provides personal supplies, Mary said. And a program called Backpack Buddies provides children with enough healthy food for the weekends.
“We give them something they can hide, that doesn’t need to be cooked or refrigerated,” Piel said.
Mobile library
Staff and volunteers began building the mobile library last summer, so they could encourage reading and connect with kids and adults in another way and create excitement about reading. It’s been a great success under Jessica Piel’s guidance.
“She’s been very involved with the library since she was at Harrah Elementary,” Tsennibah said of her daughter, a White Swan High School student who plans to be a teacher.
Dave Koerner, his wife, Cheryl, and several others built the structure atop a flatbed trailer. Workers cut and milled the wood on the Sacred Road property. A company donated the metal roof. Altogether, 23 people helped build the library and supply it with books, Chris said.
Preschoolers who check out a book for the first time get a reading buddy — a stuffed animal, Jessica said, showing off a box full of them. Kids can get snacks, and the library also provides facial coverings, school supplies and coloring books, Mary said. Donations of any of those items, along with books, especially Spanish and Native American books, are always welcome.
The Bookin’ It mobile library is just one way people can support Sacred Road Ministries.
“There’s all kinds of ways to help ... all kinds of ways to get involved,” Chris said.