In late March, Angel Rojas started the agricultural equipment program at Perry Technical Institute just as the COVID-19 pandemic started.
To cover his personal and school expenses, the 19-year-old Granger resident decided to continue working part time at a fruit warehouse while completing the one-year-program.
When Rojas wasn’t on Zoom for classes, he worked. The arrangement lasted only a few weeks.
“I was tired when I was doing my homework,” he said. “(The school) put me on probation.”
He stopped working, but now he had no income coming in, forcing him to live off savings.
That’s when a friend in his program told him about the employment services offered by People for People. This nonprofit organization provides a variety of social services throughout Central Washington.
The program aims to provide career guidance and support for youths age 16 to 24 and low-income adults. That includes everything from counseling to financial assistance.
Rojas was skeptical at first. “I didn’t even believe it,” he said.
But now Rojas is just a few weeks from completing the third of four quarters of the program at Perry Tech. He’s received financial assistance that helped him cover his tuition, the tools he needed for the program and gas to get to his externship in Pasco.
Word-of-mouth and referrals are a crucial tool to reach those who could benefit from People for People’s employment services, said Cindy Maib-Robinson, employment and training director for People for People.
Most referrals come from WorkSource, a partnership of state and local agencies, nonprofits and colleges that offer services for job seekers and businesses.
But even then, many people aren’t aware of what People for People offers, Maib-Robinson said.
The organization’s employment services are primarily funded through government grants or contracts with government agencies. The funding and contracts are generally targeted toward certain services or populations.
For instance, grants through the Workforce Innovation and Workforce Act provide funds to support adults who are low-
income and experience barriers to employment, such as being a single parent or having limited English skills.
Other grants enable the organization to provide employment and career services for those receiving financial assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The end goal of these different programs is to get around barriers and put people on a path toward a job or career, Maib-Robinson said.
“They may not have access to transportation, or the ability to get around or someone to watch their children,” she said. “There are a number of things they have to navigate.”
For those currently in People for People’s employment program, the counseling and financial support have been crucial in navigating a new career path during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yareli Chacon Robledo has been juggling seasonal work at a warehouse and caring for her four young children.
After being laid off late last year after completing her seasonal job, Robledo filed for unemployment. However, this time she was asked whether she might be interested in returning to school and train for a new career.
Robledo, 28, had dropped out of school in 2010. She completed her GED two years later but continued to work in agriculture.
The work was difficult, and she found that the long days limited the amount of time she had with her children.
“After a while, it wasn’t for me,” she said.
Robledo started a medical receptionist program at Yakima Valley College earlier this year. Through People for People, she received financial assistance that covered her tuition and materials. But what was even more valuable was that she was able to secure reliable child care so she could go to school without relying too heavily on her grandmother, who had been her sole source of support.
She experienced a setback in early November when she tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine again in her Yakima home when her son also tested positive. In the last few weeks, she has had to juggle caring for her two healthy children — she sent her fourth child to her grandmother — caring for her sick child and completing her schoolwork.
But she was able to press on, and she credits People for People for helping her remain resilient. Her case manager often calls to check in on her. She also credits her instructor at YVC for providing help when she needs it.
She and her son are recovering from COVID-19, and she hopes to return to her work experience next month. She also is looking to wrap up her certificate program at YVC and look for a full-time job.
“In the end, it will be worth it,” she said.