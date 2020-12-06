The nonprofit Peacekeeper Society formed in 2005, with the dream of helping to bring healing and hope to people on the Yakama Reservation. The nonprofit’s emergency response program followed in 2018 on a small scale, with aid workers reaching out to elders in need and other vulnerable community members.
But COVID-19 hit Native American populations hard this year, and, as the pandemic spread, highlighted a massive need, said Xuxuxyay Raven, the Peacekeeper Society’s executive director.
The program expanded earlier this year, with dozens of distribution sites where community members could pick up food, toiletries and sanitizing supplies. Staff also started dropping off needed supplies to the homes of people and families who tested positive for COVID-19.
Word of the Peacekeeper efforts spread, and Raven soon found himself the recipient of both requests and financial donations from other tribes.
“Our efforts have turned into a regional response, and we have been providing services to tribes throughout the Pacific Northwest,” he said.
Since March, the Peacekeeper Society has helped more than 4,670 families and hosted more than 30 drive-thru distribution events.
As of the end of November, members had distributed 300 boxes of diapers, 300 cases of wipes, 500 containers of formula, 800 jars of baby food, and more than $50,000 of household items and toys to families.
They also distributed more than 280,000 pounds of food, including more than 20,000 pounds of meat, more than 120,000 pounds of vegetables, and about 1,500 cases of water.
To help keep people protected from COVID-19, they also distributed more than 4,500 bottles of hand sanitizer and more than 16,500 masks, along with more than 8,600 rolls of toilet paper.
A crew of 60 volunteers and staff have traveled to help more than 10 tribes across Washington, Idaho and Oregon, with four additional tribes slated to receive resources in 2021.
The society has Yakama enrolled members, but isn’t an official tribal agency. It serves all populations on the reservation, including migrant farmworkers, Hispanic and non-Native people.
“No one is turned away, no ID is required, everyone is welcomed with laughter and loving words,” Raven said. “That is the true Indigenous way of providing to the community.”
But all that effort takes time and resources, and Raven said he’s been grateful for community support.
“We have received extremely warm welcomes from all of the tribes we’ve been to and by their entire communities,” he said. “We’ve also witnessed a massive need and heard heartbreaking stories of families struggling to feed their children and hang on during this terrible pandemic.”
More now than ever, Raven said the Peacekeeper Society needs funds, volunteers and material donations, as the nonprofit plans to continue serving the community through the bitter cold of the winter months.