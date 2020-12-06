This year, agricultural workers garnered national attention when fruit warehouse employees in the Yakima Valley waged strikes and protests over safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The strikes prompted additional meetings between agricultural employers and workers, and policy changes by state agencies.
But most importantly, it showed that farmworkers were no longer willing to let issues, COVID-related or not, remain in the dark. Several months later, nonprofit organizations continue advocacy work to support workers and others in the Latino community.
“We hope to continue to be there (for workers), be aware of the situation and continue to advocate,” said Cristina Ortega, manager of civic engagement and advocacy for the Latino Community Fund, a statewide organization with a strong presence in Central Washington.
The Latino Community Fund is one of several organizations that have been active in ensuring that agricultural workers and other segments of the Latino community are not ignored during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization provided moral and financial support to agricultural workers on strike earlier this year.
It also provided funds, either directly or through funds to other nonprofits, to improve Latino residents’ economic and personal health. The organization runs several programs to help residents be more civically engaged and better respond to environmental and climate issues.
In Central Washington, the organization has already distributed nearly $150,000 of $400,000 in earmarked emergency rental assistance to Yakima County families, including those who are not eligible for other programs due to their citizenship or immigration status.
Ortega said she’s working her way through a list of more than 600 people who have expressed a need for assistance. The program officially ends on Dec. 31, but she’s hoping for a possible extension to help more families.
“There are so many families that need help,” she said.
The organization also runs Alianza Youth, a program aimed at getting youth civically engaged. The program offerings have gone virtual due to the pandemic.
Youth in immigrant families play such a crucial role, especially during the pandemic, Ortega said. The organization aims to listen and point them in the right direction with whatever they need.
“They’ve really stepped up to be that leader in their family,” she said. “A lot of them are the only English-speaking family member. They’re the ones carrying their families through this. They’re the ones getting them to information.”
UFW Foundation
The UFW Foundation has increased its presence in Washington state in recent months. The nonprofit is a sister organization to the United Farm Workers, the farmworkers union. The two organizations often collaborate on several projects, but the aim of the UFW Foundation is different, providing a variety of services and support to farmworkers and immigrants.
It has provided, for instance, legal services to more than 100,000 immigrants in rural California. That includes everything from helping recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, to domestic support.
The organization wants to provide that same level of support to farmworkers and immigrants in Washington state and, eventually, across the U.S.
In the last several months, the organization has provided 75,000 face masks — including KN-95, cloth and surgical — free of charge to farmworkers in Washington state. The organization has also provided $5 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 10,000 Washington state workers through its Essential Farm Worker Project. Many of the recipients don’t qualify for other financial aid due to their immigration status.
“As we make our way through Washington, we’re hitting the ground running with key and vital emergency relief services in response to the pandemic,” said Leydy Rangel, spokeswoman for the UFW Foundation in Bakersfield, Calif.
Maria, a 35-year-old Yakima resident, started working in agriculture earlier this year after separating from her husband. She needed to find a job to support herself and her 15-year-old daughter. Maria said she did not want to use her real name because of her undocumented status.
Maria said she arrived in the U.S. just two years ago, and said working in agriculture after many years of not working was a significant adjustment.
“For me, working in the fields is very heavy work. You learn a lot,” she said through translation from Rangel in a phone interview. “You get scolded. You get called out when you make a mistake.”
Maria met an outreach worker from the UFW Foundation, who provided a mask and information about its emergency financial assistance program. In October, she received a $500 prepaid card, which she used to buy groceries. She did not work as many hours as she needed to cover her expenses, so the assistance was a great help, she said.
“It’s help that’s very appreciated,” she said. “It’s not just help for me, but for my child, our family.”
Along with financial support, the organization has boosted its field action and outreach efforts by hiring several outreach workers. That effort included weekly surveys to farmworkers in the last several months. The surveys aim to identify and address needs.
“We want to hear from them, and we want to shift our efforts to assist them in whatever is affecting them,” Rangel said.
The surveys prompted the organization, in collaboration with the United Farm Workers, to send a request to the state Department of Labor & Industries to develop new rules that better protect agricultural workers from wildfire smoke.
The letter came about after the union and the foundation talked to hundreds of concerned farmworkers, including many who co-signed the letter to L&I.
Part of the outreach effort also involves encouraging farmworkers to speak up themselves, Rangel said. An integral part of the foundation’s work is encouraging workers, if they can, to participate in advocacy efforts, such as a trip to Washington, D.C., to push for immigration reform.
“We want farmworkers to know they have power,” Rangel said. “Yes, they could be undocumented; yes, they are farmworkers, but they have so much power. We see the power of them telling their own stories.”