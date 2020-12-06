Increasing demand and other challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic will keep two vital suppliers for Yakima Valley food banks busy during the holiday season.
Second Harvest, a Feeding America partner serving Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, expects the total need for charitable food over the year that started in July to exceed 17 billion pounds, more than three times the network’s annual distribution.
Spokesperson Eric Williams said Second Harvest adjusted its projections in October, noting an increase of 32% in people considered food insecure in the Inland Northwest since 2018. Northwest Harvest noted an even more dramatic increase in Washington, which saw the numbers of those in need go from 800,000 to 2.2 million.
Second Harvest has distributed more than 200,000 emergency food boxes in Washington through a program that will continue until January. The organization sent out another 300,000 boxes, totaling 7.2 billion pounds of food, through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program that will end Dec. 31.
“As everyone has experienced, supply chains are still buckling, making procuring a variety of food especially challenging,” Williams said. “Fortunately, many, many people, companies and organizations have stepped up to help fill the voids — and we’re supremely grateful for their generosity.”
The pandemic brought significant changes to funding sources, with private donations going from 90% to barely above 50% of Second Harvest’s total. It’s unclear whether that will continue, with some federal, state and county funding set to disappear soon.
Northwest Harvest
Another organization, Northwest Harvest, partners with more than 20 Yakima Valley food banks and serves all of Washington, where spokesperson Kristin Hyde said one in four adults qualify as food insecure. It’s closer to one in two for communities of color.
That need keeps growing with increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and more people out of work following Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest round of restrictions. In addition, key federal funding could disappear if Congress allows the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to expire at the end of December.
“It’s not going to be good, because Washington state is now facing billions of dollars in deficits, so they can’t really step up and fill that gap,” said Carmen Mendez, Northwest Harvest senior manager of hunger response and distribution. “The CARES act was funding activities like the emergency food boxes.”
It also allowed Northwest Harvest to keep a steady flow of food accessible through its community partners. Hyde said the organization spent more money buying food in the last six months than it spent over the previous four years combined.
Mendez said coronavirus restrictions on gatherings also made it impossible to hold food drives, such as the annual event Northwest Harvest has held for more than 20 years at Safeway, Instead, Mendez said the organization encourages online efforts such as GoFundMe donations.
Those same restrictions limit opportunities for volunteers, especially since so many are of retirement age and therefore most at-risk if they catch the deadly virus. Mendez said Northwest Harvest continues to keep volunteers spread out and in small, consistent groups as they repackage food at the Yakima facility.
Monetary donations to Northwest Harvest or other local organizations can go further, since they’re able to buy food at lower costs. Those private gifts could be more important than ever this winter if government funding expires just as COVID-19 cases rise again in the Yakima Valley and spike to record highs statewide.
“We expect the demand to keep increasing,” Hyde said. “COVID is peaking in the state and so is hunger. The difference is that there’s no vaccine for hunger.”