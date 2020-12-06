Nuestra Casa staff members in Sunnyside usually spend the core of their time teaching English or citizenship courses to immigrants of the Lower Valley, empowering them and their families to engage with and integrate into the community.
In 2019 alone, they reached 634 students across nine cities.
“Now, it’s very different,” said Caty Padilla, the organization’s executive director. “It’s just been a year of being flexible, adjusting, pivoting (to) where we are most needed.”
In March, the pandemic swept into Yakima County.
“One of the first conversations we had when the pandemic happened was, ‘OK, we have these larger organizations and government agencies that are completely shutting down. Is that what we do?’” Padilla recalled. “No, this is when families need us most, are going to have the most questions, (and) our Spanish-speaking families are going to need more resources and help accessing those.”
The organization’s six staff members initially shifted to working from home, providing online courses in English and citizenship to those interested in continuing. Some participants did, while others quickly became “Zoomed out,” as Padilla puts it — burnt out on technology from supporting their children in online learning and videoconferencing.
Three months into the pandemic, some of the organization’s staff resumed work at the office, which is well suited for social distancing. Most of the work continued remotely, but this created the opportunity for some in-person contact with community members when necessary.
New ways to help
The organization was taking on countless new efforts to support the community, as well.
Over the course of the pandemic, Nuestra Casa has distributed food in small towns like Buena, passed out masks to community members, done a school supply drive to provide for over 100 students, and partnered with Yakima Valley Emergency Management to run a COVID-19 testing site in Granger, which previously lacked the resource, Padilla said.
Nuestra Casa provided support for the community during wildfire season, which came on hard amid the pandemic. The staff also helped people navigate small-business COVID-19 relief grant applications, requiring some new understanding of the U.S. Department of Labor and Industries systems to help business owners through the process.
The organization partnered with La Casa Hogar in Yakima to create an emergency COVID-19 relief fund for Latino families. They provided $143,000 in financial support, with the amount provided to each family varying by need.
Recently, the group has screened over 1,000 individuals — including some outside Central Washington — and helped them apply for funding through a state immigrant relief fund, Padilla said.
In the spring, Nuestra Casa also became accredited to offer naturalization legal services. Because of the pandemic, consultations for the process begin by phone, followed by an in-person consultation — following health and safety precautions like masking and temperature checks — to fill out their N-400 naturalization application.
Nuestra Casa has also done a lot of outreach, ensuring that the Spanish-speaking community in the Valley is aware of resources available and knows how to access them. In some cases, internet connectivity prevents access, so staff fill out applications by phone on their behalf. Other needs are unfulfilled, so the organization has begun to keep a list of those in need and contacts them when resources become available.
Offering a connection
So far this year, Padilla estimates that Nuestra Casa has served upward of 2,000 people — almost tripling its reach last year through its various new efforts. In some cases, they’re providing multiple services to an individual.
“Our main priority is to make sure that our Latinx families do not feel alienated or that they do not feel forgotten, and that they see us actively working to assist them in any way that we can,” said Padilla. “The biggest impact we’ve had is being a place of comfort for folks where they can fully express (themselves).”
When the organization began doing outreach calls to see what resources were needed, or if community members were aware of COVID-19 testing options, many of the calls stretched for 45 minutes to an hour, she said, because people had so many questions and fears surrounding the pandemic.
“To be in isolation and just being home, they wanted that contact with somebody,” said Padilla.
This year has offered opportunities for growth, said Padilla. Nuestra Casa has formed new partnerships with community organizations, learned new skills and assessed its priorities — like the safety of its team. Padilla said through events and community engagement, the staff is exposed to not only COVID-19, but secondary trauma through the stories they listen to and absorb in the hope of finding solutions.
Moving forward, the organization has added some self-care practices to help staff balance a heavy load, and is constantly looking for more ways to support their community in getting through the pandemic.
“The last nine months have been a blur. They’ve gone so fast, they’ve been so difficult,” she said. “We’re very optimistic about getting our county moving forward safely together, and we will continue to share hope through education and access to resources for everyone.”