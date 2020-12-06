Medical Teams International, an Oregon-based organization that has tested thousands in the Yakima Valley for COVID, has been doing this stuff for decades.
Not COVID stuff specifically — Medical Teams International was founded in 1979, so it wasn’t designed with COVID in mind — but the dealing-with-medical-crises-in-far-flung-locales stuff, that stuff they’ve been doing for decades. The Christian nonprofit has been partnering with local volunteers and local governments to fill health care gaps since its founding in response to the Cambodian refugee crisis.
“We are a global humanitarian response organization,” said Cindy Breilh, the organization’s executive director of U.S. programs. “So we respond to all kinds of disasters.”
That includes those within the United States, where Medical Teams International has had a constant presence for 30 years now. Its work in this country and others meant that when the pandemic hit and help was needed, Medical Teams International was well-
positioned to respond. As the summer spike in cases hit, the organization examined potential sites that could benefit from its help based on three criteria: need, access and funding. Yakima County, which at the time was among the worst COVID hot spots in the country, met all three.
“In the case of Yakima, we were contacted by the Washington state Department of Health, because there was a very high incidence of COVID positivity going on, and there wasn’t enough access to testing,” Breilh said.
The need was clear, local health officials were more than happy to have the help, and the funding was largely covered by the state. Since July, when Medical Teams International first deployed teams to set up clinics here, it has hosted 156 testing clinics in Yakima County, testing 8,495 people.
Gustavo Carrillo, a 27-year-old Yakima resident, was among those tested back in the summer. He’d had headaches recently and was just “feeling different,” so he wanted to get tested. He said he called a clinic that told him it would cost $300. He started asking around about other options, and a friend told him to call the 211 crisis information line, where he learned about the free Medical Teams International clinic.
“It was simple,” he said of the testing itself. “It was really fast. I was there probably for like 45 minutes.”
Thousands of such tests were facilitated by volunteers, Breilh said. Over the course of the pandemic, Yakima County has seen 81 Medical Teams International volunteers, including out-of-work medical staffers, serving more than 3,500 hours.
“Early on I think a lot of health care workers were actually furloughed or on time away,” Breilh said. “And there was this sense that, ‘Hey, this is a big deal. I want to do something; I don’t just want to be waiting at home.”
Initially, the clinics were open to everyone, regardless of exposure or symptoms. But that gap has largely been filled since then by other local agencies, so Medical Teams International has shifted its focus, she said.
“We are really focused on providing farmworker testing at this point, making sure we’re not sending people back to their country of origin with COVID,” Breilh said.
Hopefully that won’t be the last shift in focus the organization’s COVID responders make, she said, mentioning one additional way in which a wide-ranging health nonprofit with logistical knowledge and resources spread internationally could prove helpful.
“We’re hoping this morphs into us doing vaccinations,” Breilh said.