Meals on Wheels has made a significant difference in Henry Knouse’s quality of life.
Knouse, a 71-year-old Yakima resident, uses a power chair because of the effects of post-
polio syndrome, which weakens the muscles of someone who has recovered from an initial bout of polio.
“Cooking has become a tremendous chore for me,” Knouse said.
But Meals on Wheels, which People For People took over from Yakima County in 2011, ensures Knouse and other shut-ins receive balanced meals each week. And while the coronavirus pandemic has forced the program to adapt to minimize the spread of the disease, the need for its services has increased, said program manager Lorena Fernandez.
Meals on Wheels was one of the programs created as part of the Older Americans Act, signed into law July 14, 1965, by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
“No longer will this nation refuse the hand of justice to those who have given a lifetime of service and wisdom and labor to the progress of this progressive country,” Johnson said at the signing ceremony.
Changes in the pandemic
In addition to volunteers delivering prepared meals to the homes of shut-ins, Yakima County’s program also offered dining service at the Selah Civic Center, Harman Center, Henry Beauchamp Community Center, the Salvation Army and senior centers in Union Gap, Grandview and Sunnyside.
Just before the pandemic started in mid-March, the program was serving 10,000 people in the Valley, Fernandez said. The number increased, peaking at 14,000 in the first couple of months of the pandemic, before dropping down to 13,000 currently, Fernandez said. She expects the number to start going back up again with the latest wave of COVID-19 this winter.
Coronavirus restrictions also prompted changes to the program, Fernandez said. The dining rooms were shut down, and instead of hot-meal deliveries four times a week, Meals on Wheels drivers now visit with a week’s worth of frozen meals that seniors can reheat.
“This prevents (seniors) from being exposed to people with the virus, as well as the flu and stomach viruses,” Fernandez said.
The program has also consolidated delivery routes, from 14 to eight, as a result of the pandemic, Fernandez said.
The program is seeking donations to help provide crossword puzzles and other items to help homebound seniors during this time, she said.
Fernandez said the program is currently operating on donations that supplement its federal and state funding, and received money through the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that was passed earlier this year. Several of its usual fundraising activities were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
Participants in the program are happy with the service they are getting, even under the current conditions.
“They’re very good meals. You just stick them in the microwave, and have at it,” said Janice Easter, a Union Gap resident who has been on the program for a year.
Easter said the program has been a “lifesaver,” especially during the pandemic, which has kept her from getting out for her own groceries.
Knouse said the program also means he’s eating better than he would if left to his own devices.
“Usually, I have a can-and-a-half of vegetables a day, now I get three servings a day from Meals on Wheels,” Knouse said. “I couldn’t afford to buy the kind of food they put in. It has improved the quality of my diet, and I am able to lose weight.”