As a new wave of COVID-19 cases sweeps through the state, several local organizations are still accepting donations of masks on behalf of the essential workers who need them. Here’s how to help:
Drop-offs for farmworkers: The Washington State Labor Council and the Latino Community Fund are accepting donated masks that they will connect to area farmworkers through their outreach efforts. People can drop off or mail donations to the Washington State Labor Council, care of Dulce Gutierrez, 507 S. Third St. in Yakima, WA, 98901; or the Latino Community Fund, care of Cristina Ortega, 6 S. Second St., Suite 907, Yakima, WA, 98901.
Drop-offs for health care workers: The Memorial Foundation accepts donations of masks for department staff and patients at 2701 Tieton Drive. Donators should enter through the visitor parking lot across from the hospital. The drop-off location is the brick house in the corner of the lot.
Drop-offs for other needs: The Salvation Army is accepting mask donations at 9 S. Sixth Ave. in Yakima. Donators should tell employees who take the masks to give them to San Juanita.
— Lex Talamo, Yakima Herald-Republic