Yakima County’s long-term care centers and senior living communities are gearing up to bring warm wishes to their residents during the ongoing isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic as the winter holidays approach.
Andy Lennon, the activities director for Good Samaritan, said staff is planning a “12 Days of Christmas” celebration, with special snacks and gifts for residents, including small Christmas trees for each person.
Lennon said the center would welcome volunteers interested in standing outside and singing Christmas carols for the residents.
Living Care Retirement Community plans to decorate even more in the individual buildings than in years past.
“We want to bring as much holiday cheer into the building as possible,” said Eva Lounsbury, director of resident services and marketing.
Living Care is accepting small crafts, activities and cards for all residents. Lounsbury said people interested in contributing can visit the “Christmas Cards for Senior Citizens” Facebook page.
Prestige Care staff are looking into a Secret Santa gift exchange for residents who may not have friends or family in the area, with the goal of providing anonymous profiles and wish lists to community members who wish to volunteer.
People also can send notes, warm wishes in cards or homemade artwork to residents.
“We need your help reminding residents that they are still valued members of the community and that they have not been forgotten, that they are missed,” Prestige Care said.
Donated letters or cards should be handwritten in large, easy to read print with positive, heartfelt and kind messages. All messages will be opened and screened prior to being delivered to residents, unless the donor is a friend or family member of a specific resident.
Staff encourage parents who are submitting drawings or cards from children to consider having the children sign their names and ages below their drawings as a personal touch.
Prestige Care also suggested that letters, cards or drawings not be dated. Donations of blank holiday cards are also welcome so residents can mail their thanks.
Highgate Senior Living Community will have a wish list tree set up so residents can help local families in need. They also will have other ways to give back this holiday season, said Amelia Adkins, Highgate’s senior director of marketing.
Planned activities include having seniors make tie blankets and care packages for the homeless, and Zoom events with Christ the Teacher where residents will read to the school’s preschool, pre-K and kindergarten students.
“Our residents love to give back, so we are always looking into ways of making this happen,” Adkins said.
A fund also has been started for Highgate’s health care workers and their families.
The long-term care centers still are accepting presents dropped off at their lobbies. Staff said all gifts will be disinfected or quarantined for 48 hours before being delivered to residents for their safety.