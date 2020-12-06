Comprehensive Healthcare is heavily relying on videoconferencing to provide mental health services to patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Personal contact has been drastically limited at the facility in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Even so, health care providers urge those in need of services to reach out.
Now isn’t the time to put off self-care, as the pandemic and subsequent closures have many people feeling isolated and depressed, said Outpatient Director Diane Longmire.
“It’s tough when it’s prolonged,” she said of the pandemic. “It’s stressful and you don’t know when it’s going to end.”
Comprehensive operates mental health facilities in Yakima, Klickitat, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Franklin counties serving more than 16,800 patients overall. It serves more than 11,400 patients in Yakima County. Of those served, 60% are between the ages of 25 and 59, according to the organization’s website.
Services include counseling, detox from substance abuse, emergency intervention and suicide prevention.
The organization also operates a crisis hotline and a 16-bed triage center for those in need of urgent care.
Since the pandemic, most services have been conducted online through telehealth. Several providers are working from home at times.
Longmire said engagement with patients has improved since employing online appointments. Those who do not appear online for an appointment are immediately called, she said.
“What we have seen is it does help reduced no-shows,” Longmire said. “It helps relieve fear of leaving the home. It helps reassure them that they can still receive the services they need and still stay safe.”
The facility offers patients tutorials on using the telehealth system. Those who do not have online access can still receive services, she said.
Rooms equipped with monitors and online services are available at the facility. The rooms allow patients to engage with a provider in private while maintaining social distancing, Longmire said.
Initial evaluations are still conducted in person, Longmire said.
Emergencies such as concerns about suicide can be addressed by calling the 24-hour crisis hotline at 509-575-4200.
Comprehensive Healthcare works closely with emergency responders to help those in crisis. They can be housed at the triage center if they need 24-hour monitoring or stabilization, Longmire said.
Non-crisis appointments can be made from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays by calling the facility’s main office at 509-575-4084.
Comprehensive also employs a statewide navigator who helps patients without health insurance obtain it, she said.
These unprecedented times aren’t only hard on patients, but staff as well, she said.
“We spend a lot of time trying to support our staff during this time because it’s stressful for them, too,” she said. “We talk a lot with people about coping and how do we balance the stress and just disconnect from the onslaught of bad news — not just stick your head in the sand but take a little break from it. That’s important.”
She encourages everyone to be a little more kind and compassionate through these times and to reach out if in need of help.
“It’s OK to not feel OK, and it’s OK when we reach out and talk to others,” she said. “There’s no shame in asking for help.”