How to help

The Parent-Child Assistance Program at Triumph could use these items during the holiday season and throughout the year. Due to COVID-19, they're unable to accept used items. Also, they should be unopened.

Bring donations to the PCAP office at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Call Kim Hitchcock, clinical supervisor, at 509-907-1105 for more information on how to donate, get more information about the program or how to participate.

Kim Hitchcock and Dawn Moss are in the office Mondays through Fridays, and case managers are in intermittently, Hitchcock said.

Items needed are:

• Cleaning and laundry supplies: dish soap, spray bottles, sponges, laundry soap, disinfecting wipes, garbage bags

• Diapers, wipes and baby items: formula, wipes, diapers (all sizes)

• Personal care items for men, women and children: soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, deodorant, feminine care products; PCAP is unable to accept mouthwash.

• New car seats

• New Pac N Plays

• Gift cards

• Gas cards

• Food cards