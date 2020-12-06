Every year around the holidays, small stories about families in need appear in the Yakima Herald-Republic. Those stories, published for the Season of Sharing program, highlight the needs of parents who have overcome addiction or other challenges.
Almost all the stories are of single mothers making a new start for themselves and their children after becoming clean and sober. Often they’re about women moving into safe and stable housing for the first time in months or years. Sometimes the stories are about fathers in need, too. But they share one thing in common: They all want more than anything to give Christmas presents to their children.
For years, the Parent-Child Assistance Program at Triumph and Triumph Housing Services and some schools have provided stories of families in need for Season of Sharing.
PCAP is among several programs under the umbrella of Triumph, which provides outpatient and residential substance use disorder and mental health treatment, according to its website, www.triumphtx.org. Triumph also offers resources for women, men, children and people experiencing homelessness.
A three-year intervention program, PCAP works with women who experience substance use disorder during pregnancy, helping them have healthier future pregnancies. It helps mothers complete substance use disorder treatment, stay in recovery and choose effective family planning methods, the website says.
“At Christmas, our moms are hoping for gifts for their kiddos, but there are always household things that moms need just getting out of treatment,” said Kim Hitchcock, clinical supervisor.
And though the program is for mothers, “We also work with men, single dads. Last year we also made sure a single dad got some gifts for his kiddos,” she said.
For several years, LaShaunda Harris was the force behind Season of Sharing, gathering stories about young parents in need and what they hoped to get in donations from the community. As a mother who had faced her own challenges and surmounted them, Harris not only encouraged women to participate in PCAP but also supported them in the program as clinical supervisor, and offered personal guidance.
Harris died at age 48 in May 2019. But with her help and that of others in the program, women beat addiction, escape domestic violence and rejoin life with their children in stable housing. They reclaim their lives, their self-
esteem and their future.
They also get their GEDs and jobs, and some earn college degrees. When Sharekia McKechnie ends winter quarter at Yakima Valley College, she will have an associate degree in business administration, with plans to continue for her bachelor’s degree in public health or human services.
Many people have helped McKechnie on her journey, but Harris will always have a special place in her heart.
“I finally had found someone to relate to who looked like me,” said McKechnie, who graduated from PCAP almost two years ago.
McKechnie was 26 when she moved to Yakima from Seattle on Jan. 25, 2016, specifically for treatment at Triumph. She had been homeless, living in a stolen car in Seattle, and didn’t know anyone in Yakima when she started a six-month addiction treatment program. She completed that and moved into different Triumph housing options before getting her own place in November 2017.
She learned how to drive and got her driver’s license and GED. She also began visitation with one of her four sons, who was 2 ½ at the time. She had lost custody of him when he was an infant because of her drug use, she said, but has since regained custody of him and his younger brother. They’re 6 and 4, and have received Christmas gifts through Season of Sharing — but this Christmas will be different.
“I have presents for them I actually paid for. I’m super excited to be able to do this for them. This is the first year I’ve actually had money” to buy them presents, said McKechnie, who works at Ross and also attends recovery meetings along with taking college classes, raising her two youngest boys and home-schooling them because of the pandemic.
“It’s just crazy, how my world changed,” she said. “I could not have even predicted this.”
The Parent-Child Assistance Program is a long-term University of Washington human research program under the umbrella of Triumph, formerly known as Triumph Treatment Services, Hitchcock said. She appreciates the university’s leadership and strong support, which has continued during the pandemic.
Yakima, one of several PCAP sites in Washington, is the third longest-operating program in the state and one of the largest, Hitchcock said. It has spots for 109 mothers, and 99 are enrolled, Hitchcock said. That number changes often as clients graduate from the program and others begin.
Anyone can refer a mother for PCAP — other programs, a friend of a friend, a person who graduated from the program. Self-referrals are also an option, and staff members make presentations to help spread the word.
“They have to have used while pregnant. It doesn’t matter what they’ve used, doesn’t matter how much,” she said. “They have to have used substances.”
The program has great outcomes, Hitchcock said. For example, only 12% of mothers enrolled in PCAP had another drug- or alcohol-exposed infant within three years. In comparison, 21% of mothers over a similar period who received typical substance abuse treatment without such intense intervention had a subsequent drug- or alcohol-
exposed baby, according to program statistics.
“The University of Washington has been tracking this for 30 years. We prevent a subsequent exposed birth and we work with women on anything a woman wants to work on,” Hitchcock said. “That’s been our big aim — just trying to keep life as painless as possible for our families that are already having things kind of hard.
“Yakima PCAP has a great history of getting women their GED, going on to get a college education, whether an (associate’s) or bachelor’s degree, getting women into the trades.”
It’s not easy, McKechnie said, but the work is worth it.
“Nothing is going to be given to you,” she said. “There’s steps to the bigger picture you want, so paint it.”
And no matter what happens in the three years that clients participate in the program, “we don’t ever give up on the women,” Hitchcock said.
“Women can make mistakes and not remain in recovery and we stay with them no matter what,” she said. “We never kick people out. It’s a fundamental big difference in how we operate — we don’t give up on them.”