With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the face of tourism in the Yakima Valley, local hospitality providers have had to adapt to a new market, even if only temporarily.
From opening doors to locals for the first time to hosting federal and state officials, two area hotel managers share their approach to succeeding through quieter times:
Red Lion Inn
Maria Nuñez has been working at the Red Lion Inn in downtown Yakima for 30 years, working her way up through the ranks. Starting in housekeeping, she’s been in almost every role: doing laundry, working phones and welcoming guests at the front desk, managing the housekeeping team for 15 years, and finally taking the helm of the site as operations manager for the past five years.
“It’s been a long way, and I love my job,” she said. “Every day is different than others.”
Nuñez said this year as a whole has been different in a way she would have never believed if someone had warned her on New Year’s Eve, when the popular Johnny’s Lounge was packed full of guests. Just over two months later, in mid-March, the building fell quiet. The bar, kitchen and catering for weddings all ground to a halt because of COVID-19.
“From all my experience I have with this business, this is crazy,” she said of the changes caused by the virus. “We lost a lot of business, that’s for sure.”
The Red Lion Inn is a convention hotel, she said, so when the neighboring Yakima Convention Center is busy, the hotel is, too. With events called off at the center, stays by large business groups fell off the books. Nuñez remembers working the front desk in late March and early April and seeing roughly one car pass by on ordinarily busy Yakima Avenue every 45 minutes.
So Nuñez got innovative. She called her boss and suggested that for the first time, the hotel open to locals who are looking for a “staycation” — or a vacation in town — who were anxious to get out of the house, or who needed a place to escape potential spread of the virus.
With permission to run at 25% capacity from health officials, she said, guests from Yakima, Toppenish, Ellensburg and the like were taking her up on discounted rooms running for roughly $55 per night on weeknights, versus a normal rate of $79 or $89 a night.
As the manager, she had to make several business pivots. Local guests were asked to pay a refundable deposit of $100 to cover potential loss or damage. The pool remained closed — and will be through next summer. The bar and restaurant closed. Staff numbers were reduced by roughly half.
“We’re working in every single area we can,” she said of the remaining staff. During the day, Nuñez helps run the front desk, for example, pushing her duties into early morning and evening hours. She also helps with laundry and other tasks.
Sanitation procedures also became more rigorous because of the virus, with housekeepers wearing different sets of gloves for making the bed and cleaning walls or bathrooms, she said. Housekeepers now put down extra layers of sheets to protect guests, Nuñez said. So it takes an hour to clean one room now, compared to 30 minutes pre-pandemic.
In the early months of the pandemic, staff would wait several days before cleaning rooms to let air clear from guests before they entered with face masks and personal protective gear. The hotel was able to rotate which rooms were used and keep guests separate, since the 156 rooms are spread out across five buildings.
Some things have begun to rebound. In July, the hotel was allowed to open at 50% capacity, Nuñez said. She’s been pretty successful in meeting that goal, with a high of 45% capacity at one time, Nuñez said.
Guests have been helpful, she said, adding they respect social distancing and avoid lingering in the lobby for the most part.
But it’s been a trying time, and Nuñez said she’s ready for 2021. She doesn’t expect that any of the changes in operation will continue post-pandemic, but the challenge has reinforced something she has long believed: “There are solutions for everything.”
Holiday Inn Express
Nearby in Union Gap, Wanda Riel, who has been in hospitality for 40 years and manages the Holiday Inn Express, has had a different experience entirely.
While mid-March through mid-April were slow as community members tried to wrap their heads around the severity of the pandemic, Riel said she was able to secure the National Guard from April through the end of July as they supported the local COVID-19 response, including testing.
State officials also stayed at the Holiday Inn Express, including those from the Department of Health, she said. So during that time, the hotel was at 100% occupancy, with only a few spots being filled by traditional visitors.
Outside of occupancy, a lot has changed, she said. Similar to the Red Lion Inn, cleaning and sanitation efforts have ramped up. Each room is cleaned and then inspected, and Riel has a committee of staff that weighs how health and safety measures could continuously improve. Guests also receive complimentary packages with a face mask, gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes. While the hotel previously had three sanitizer stations throughout, it now has a dozen — something Riel intends to maintain post-pandemic.
Staff also have new requirements, with temperature checks and wellness questions before they can start work.
Interactions with guests — a pillar of the hospitality industry — are cut short, and for a time breakfast was only served to-go, before dining was allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, she said.
Occupancy has been down since August, when the National Guard checked out, she said. But rooms continue to fill up, often without notice.
Riel said on one recent evening she left work for the day with some rooms booked in advance. By the next day, 15 additional check-ins had happened by drop-in, she said.
It works, she said, and she expects bookings to pick up again down the road.