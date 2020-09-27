Flowing out the western doors of the Freehand Cellars tasting room in Wapato is a spacious deck with seating, and a grass yard beyond it with a view of Mount Adams framed by two trees.
The winery, which is host to boutique rental lodging and doubles as an event space, is young.
Opened in July 2019 by two architects from Seattle with a desire to expand their art forms from building design to winemaking, it initially launched with space solely in two guest lodges and the tasting room, where floor-to-ceiling glass walls offer stunning views of the Yakima Valley.
Landscaping to develop the lawn, as well as the recently completed deck, have since allowed space for outdoor seating.
“The outside space has been our saving grace,” said wine room manager Tyra Bleek.
When COVID-19 hit the Yakima Valley in mid-March, the tasting room was among a slew of settings shuttered temporarily in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and heed stay-at-home orders.
To keep business going, Freehand initially switched to a delivery system, which was in high demand initially.
“Then, I think the novelty of ordering wine and alcohol being delivered to your door kind of wore off. So then it really slowed down,” said Bleek.
But fans of the winery rallied when it launched two new wines amid the pandemic: its rosé — with a label featuring a freehand sketch of the Sleepless in Seattle boathouse — and its petit verdot. Orders came flooding in, and Bleek said staff was distributing bottles nonstop for five hours on their launch days.
On July 3, a new opportunity arose. Yakima County was approved to move into a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-part Safe Start plan, enabling restaurants to open for outdoor seating following social distancing and health guidelines. A week later, Freehand opened its property to guests once again.
Shortly after, the local health district received clarification from the state Department of Health that all taprooms, breweries and wineries not considered restaurants prior to the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t allowed to offer outdoor seating. Many local wineries were forced to halt newly relaunched operations.
Freehand was fortunate. Since it already had a full kitchen and licensing, the establishment was able to remain open. Bleek said business was roaring, which she said could have been due to community members’ being antsy about leaving their houses, or a lack of competition locally. Freehand saw some of its busiest weekends during this time, she said.
Bleek said visitors were coming from far and wide — Seattle, Portland, Colorado, Bend, Ore. There are plenty of tourists, she said, because people are staying stateside or within the country due to travel limitations.
In late July, other wineries and breweries were given the green flag to offer outdoor seating. At the start of September, indoor seating was also permitted at 25% capacity.
At Freehand, this allows customers to come inside to order at the bar, as they would pre-COVID-19. Then, said Bleek, most head out to the fresh air, making the tasting room more of a breezeway. Capacity inside for the company is roughly 15 considering the 25% limit, she said.
Bleek said there have been many lessons learned and adjustments made in response to the pandemic.
Because of social distancing and how spread out customers are across the property, she said their customer service has had to be fine-tuned.
Staff are assigned more dedicated roles. Some welcome guests as they enter, while others bus tables, run food or staff the kitchen. Unlike before, when tastings were available barside, the focus is now on table service.
Bleek said she has hired a handful of staff to ensure a higher level of service and customer safety. There’s plenty more work, she said, with staff regularly doing deep sanitation rotations and cleaning high-touch surfaces like door knobs.
But there have been a few other necessary changes, she said. Rather than offering tastings glass-by-glass, a wine flight is prepared in mini carafes to minimize the touching of glassware. While it’s more work for staff to prepare, Bleek said she likes the adjustment, which better allows customers to enjoy their tasting at their own pace. She plans to maintain the approach post-pandemic.
Freehand is also now providing wine notes in writing to limit the interactions between staff and visitors. Bleek said that’s a big shift, but it made the activity more of a communal experience for the small groups who who can discuss the notes together instead of listening quietly to a staff member.
A few months ago, Bleek also had a new idea: guest chefs at the winery could help create an enticing calendar and draw clients who otherwise might not want to make the hike from Yakima to Wapato, she said.
In late August, it hosted Joseph Street, better known as Yakima Food Guy, for a weekend of food and wine, drawing many visitors. The trend will continue. This month, it launched its first monthly Sunday brunch, which Bleek calls “sophisticated Sundays.” On Oct. 3, Freehand is hosting chefs from Crafted in downtown Yakima for a grilled oyster and shrimp day.
Going into the fall, Bleek said an outdoor fireplace between the grass lawn and the deck will be a cozy place for guests, and the deck itself will have heaters as well.
Throughout the year, the two existing guest lodges on site have continued to be rented out and fully booked, said Bleek. Two additional lodging options are soon to be developed, featuring Airstream trailers for glamping, as well as a deck and hot tub adjacent to each.
In anticipation of a time after COVID-19, the company has also booked several weddings for 2021, in which the ceremony will be held among pinot noir grapes and the reception will take place on the grass, looking out toward Mount Adams.
Bleek said running a winery during a pandemic has been a challenge. But she said she was grateful for owners who were supportive in getting through it and able to see the long-term vision after the storm, as well as for a supportive local community.
Moving forward, she’s hopeful.
“It’s seriously a blessing. I cannot believe how supportive everybody has been,” said Bleek. “We got through the hard times. It is more work, of course, but the payoff has been worth it.”