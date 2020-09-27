In the Yakima Valley, business leaders and elected officials have balanced the need to help local and state public health officials respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with the need to respond to local businesses negatively affected by prolonged closures.
In June, as Yakima County had the highest rate of new cases among all counties nationwide, local businesses were reaching their breaking point.
There’s a good reason why: Several new small-business studies show that most were ill-equipped to handle even a brief period of revenue loss despite low unemployment and robust economic growth in recent years.
A Federal Reserve study showed that 86% of businesses surveyed in late 2019 said they would have to take some action, such as using personal savings, accruing new debt or closing entirely, if faced with a two-month revenue loss.
Small businesses have long contended with narrow profit margins, difficulties securing bank financing and other challenges. COVID-19 magnified those issues as they faced closure or scaled-back operations for several months, said Michael Verchot, director of the Consulting and Business Development Center at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business.
The center works with small businesses, with a focus on those owned by people of color. The center has also undertaken several initiatives to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, including creating a survival guide for business owners and offering online seminars for business owners.
“The ramifications of those issues just became very stark,” he said. “COVID made things worse; it just unmasked the issues.”
Cash flow issues
Even before the pandemic, many businesses nationwide were already dealing with cash-flow issues. In the Federal Reserve study, two-thirds of business owners surveyed said they faced financial challenges in the last 12 months, and 43% had trouble paying operating expenses.
Several programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, have provided aid to local businesses. And locally, there have been several grant programs.
But many businesses had likely exhausted their savings when the first round of PPP funding became available in April. Even more of them were in that position a month later when the second round of funding became available, Verchot said.
Those programs were often out of the reach of small business owners who did not have an established banking relationship or the ability or staff to collect the extensive documentation required to qualify for bank financing.
Business owners of color also had to deal with the added challenge of discrimination, according to research from Jerome Williams of Rutgers University, Sterling Bone of Utah State University and Glenn Christensen of Brigham Young University.
Using results from a mystery shopper test of local banks in 2018, the researchers found that bank lenders required more information from Black and Hispanic applicants than their white counterparts despite having similar business profiles otherwise. Also, Black and Hispanic applicants were given less information about available loan products than white applicants.
A study from the JPMorgan Chase Institute showed that while small business owners in general did not have a lot of savings for emergencies, business owners of color had even smaller savings.
The July 2020 study, which looked at 150,000 business banking customers in Georgia, Florida and Louisiana, showed that white business owners had a median cash buffer rate — the number of days it could cover expenses in the event of a revenue loss — of 19 days. That rate is even less for Black and Latino business owners, at 12 days and 14 days, respectively.
Jadira Amaya, owner of Wildjay, a downtown Yakima clothing store, said she didn’t have savings to fall back on, and was forced to close for several months when revenue dropped 50%.
But she said it could have been worse. She was able to garner some revenue through online sales, and had a landlord that was flexible on rent for her storefront. She also received a local grant to help cover expenses.
“I’m just used to surviving,” she said. “I didn’t take it as the pandemic was going to end me or my business.”
She also used the time off to do self-care and reflection: “It helps with clarity and inspiration,” she said.
An addendum on COVID-19 for the Federal Reserve study shows that a more significant percentage of Black and Hispanic business owners were either at-risk or distressed compared to Asian or white business owners.
COVID-19 “disproportionately affected” business owners of color, Verchot said, citing figures from Robert Fairlie, an economics professor from the University of California-Santa Cruz whose research has been cited in proposed Senate legislation to support minority business owners.
That research showed that the number of U.S. business owners who were Black, Latino or Asian in June dropped by 19%, 10% and 10%, respectively, compared to four months earlier. That’s compared to a decline of 5% for white business owners and an 8% decline overall.
Financial institutions have grappled with institutional racism since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis this summer and the Black Lives Matter protests that followed nationwide.
Many large banks committed to better respond to institutional racism, but the initial response has been through philanthropic efforts, Verchot said.
While there have been discussions about changing bank underwriting and lending policies, nothing significant has happened, he said.
“The big question is, will it be a philanthropic response or a business practice response? To me, the jury’s still out.”
Verchot said there also needs to be changes not just in lending, but in other areas where business owners of color have a disadvantage.
“We talk about improved management education, improved access to money and improved access to markets,” he said. “You need to improve all of them simultaneously.”
Wildjay’s Amaya was able to reopen her store recently, and she said she’s been able to cover her expenses fully.
Still, the pandemic made her realize that leaning on month-to-month sales to cover expenses isn’t an ideal strategy. “I have learned it’s a good idea to have savings for something like this,” she said.
She’s also prepared to pivot if a second wave of increasing COVID-19 cases occurs in the next few months. She’s explored the possibility of being strictly an online retailer, something she did before opening the brick-and-mortar shop several years ago.
“If I end up doing online sales only, I would totally be OK with that.”