Allison Rice has no formal education in environmental studies.
She set out to study the German language — studied abroad, where she also taught English — but returned to eventually work as an environmental coordinator for the state Department of Transportation.
Her educational experience, she says, is relative to her job.
Not only does she oversee the environmental impacts of road projects, she also reaches out to surrounding communities and cultures to gauge potential impacts and devise a workable plan.
She said her experience in Germany, where the culture is different and communication wasn’t always easy, opened her eyes.
“I feel that it gave me some compassion,” she said. “I feel like it helped me live in other people’s shoes.”
There are always differences between a native language speaker and someone who speaks it as a second language.
“Every language has words that can’t be translated, and it kind of gives you understanding of what that culture values,” she said. “It gives you insight into another culture and puts you back on your feet when you’re talking to other people and I think that’s something everyone should experience.”
Yakima County has a lot of diversity, she said, pointing to the Yakama Nation, Latino, Filipino and Japanese communities, to name a few.
Road projects could interfere with their culture or cause some impact to their communities whether it be environmental or structural, she said. Her mission is to reach out to those communities and find out how a project could be beneficial.
The work being done to bridges near Mabton along State Route 241, the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway, is an example, she said.
There, a bridge over a wetlands area is being replaced and another over the Yakima River is being refurbished. There are farms in the area, and people who work on those farms, so traffic will need to be safely routed around those projects where the agricultural traffic can be high at times.
“We’re providing a community-good to a rural area,” Rice said. “It feels good that I am helping a community.”
“That project really brought home that I’m in a job I enjoy, and I can do some good in,” she said.
Another project she helped on involved a restoration project impacting the Nez Perce Tribe in a creek near Clarkston. A previous road project had impacted the creek’s flow and thwarted the spawning of bull trout, she said.
DOT officials worked with Nez Perce leaders, and she helped with environmental documentation and project planning to fix the creek. A temporary detour road was built, the previous road was rebuilt and the creek head was restored, she said.
“That was a really fun project, not just for me but for all WSDOT staff involved,” she said.
Diversity should be embraced because cultures and people can learn from one another, she said.
“A lot of times they have information that’s helpful to the project that we may not have access to ourselves.”
She said her efforts are part of a larger push from the DOT and transportation departments nationwide to embrace diversity and construct projects to benefit all.
“That’s a push that all DOT and government agencies should be working toward,” she said.
Rice didn’t just drop into her DOT job, which requires her to provide environmental documentation that’s part of the permitting process for projects.
When she returned from Germany, she took a job as a clerk in a lumberyard in Ellensburg. There, she did everything including working the counter, helping customers load material and helping people with their house construction plans.
“So I got pretty good at reading house plans when I worked at the lumberyard,” she said.
That ability led to her work for Yakima County’s Planning Department, and eventually the DOT.
“I grew up on a farm. I’m very familiar with weather patterns, rainfall and all the different plants that are endemic to our area. I’m always amazed at how much knowledge my father has and how much he passed on to me.”
Allison Rice
Age: 38.
Profession: Environmental coordinator, State Department of Transportation.
Community of residence: Yakima.
What inspires you? “What motivates me is kindness to everyone and everything. I think that we don’t have enough kindness in the world. I get up every day thinking I’m going to put in as much kindness in the world as I can.”