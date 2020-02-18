Public service

Brooke Barnes, family law attorney

Vinny Carrillo, youth pastor at Yakima Foursquare Church

LisaRene Schilperpoort, civil engineer

Chris Lyons, West Valley Fire Department lieutenant

Quinn Dalan, executive director of Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services

Holly Counsens, Yakima assistant mayor and teacher at Yakima Valley College

Health and medicine

Dr. Peter Asante, pediatrician at Yakima Pediatrics

David Moore, dentist

Joel Buffum, certified athletic trainer

Dr. Chase Livingston, Astria Health Center in Zillah

Rishi Mistry, nurse practitioner and medical director at Yakima Pediatrics

Shelby Moore, development director Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care

Katie Buck, Physical therapist at Children’s Village

Education

Olena Byelashova, third-grade teacher at Gilbert Elementary in Yakima

Cody Lamb, dean of student studies, head football coach at La Salle High School

Jesse Hernandez, Eighth-grade English teacher at Sierra Vista Middle School in Sunnyside

Maribel Jimenez, faculty counselor at Yakima Valley College

Jennifer Jackson, kindergarten teacher at Robertson Elementary School

Jessica Trevino, Grandview School Board member

Advocacy and nonprofits

Kaylene Stiles-Kennedy, director of operations for the United Way of Central Washington

Joshua Jackson, executive director of Rod’s House

Faviola Lopez, director of community engagement at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho

Anita Quintana, assistant director of scholarly activity at PNWU

Josh Munson, corporate sponsorships coordinator at the Memorial Foundation

Magaly Solis, citizenship program manager at La Casa Hogar

Autumn Adams, CWU student and Yakama Nation citizen

Arts and culture

Stephen Clark, high school art teacher

Alex Knight, video producer and editor for The Field Group

Clayton Bussey, film festival co-founder and office worker at GFI Hay Processing

Jayliegh Ann Butler, singer

Megan Ashley Gustafson, singer-songwriter

Kristen Michael, artist

Entrepreneurs

Aaron Sanders, assistant store manager and human resources manager at Fred Meyer

Jadira Amaya, Wildjay owner

Chelann Gienger, executive director of Fulcrum Yakima

Enero Macias, underwriter and assistant VP at Yakima Federal Savings and Loan

Ty Paxton & Zach Turner, co-owners Single Hill Brewing

Yaritza Aguilar, Sip on First owner

Regan Freeman, salon director and stylist at Belu Salon