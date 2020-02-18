Public service
Brooke Barnes, family law attorney
Vinny Carrillo, youth pastor at Yakima Foursquare Church
LisaRene Schilperpoort, civil engineer
Chris Lyons, West Valley Fire Department lieutenant
Quinn Dalan, executive director of Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services
Holly Counsens, Yakima assistant mayor and teacher at Yakima Valley College
Health and medicine
Dr. Peter Asante, pediatrician at Yakima Pediatrics
David Moore, dentist
Joel Buffum, certified athletic trainer
Dr. Chase Livingston, Astria Health Center in Zillah
Rishi Mistry, nurse practitioner and medical director at Yakima Pediatrics
Shelby Moore, development director Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care
Katie Buck, Physical therapist at Children’s Village
Education
Olena Byelashova, third-grade teacher at Gilbert Elementary in Yakima
Cody Lamb, dean of student studies, head football coach at La Salle High School
Jesse Hernandez, Eighth-grade English teacher at Sierra Vista Middle School in Sunnyside
Maribel Jimenez, faculty counselor at Yakima Valley College
Jennifer Jackson, kindergarten teacher at Robertson Elementary School
Jessica Trevino, Grandview School Board member
Advocacy and nonprofits
Kaylene Stiles-Kennedy, director of operations for the United Way of Central Washington
Joshua Jackson, executive director of Rod’s House
Faviola Lopez, director of community engagement at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho
Anita Quintana, assistant director of scholarly activity at PNWU
Josh Munson, corporate sponsorships coordinator at the Memorial Foundation
Magaly Solis, citizenship program manager at La Casa Hogar
Autumn Adams, CWU student and Yakama Nation citizen
Arts and culture
Stephen Clark, high school art teacher
Alex Knight, video producer and editor for The Field Group
Clayton Bussey, film festival co-founder and office worker at GFI Hay Processing
Jayliegh Ann Butler, singer
Megan Ashley Gustafson, singer-songwriter
Kristen Michael, artist
Entrepreneurs
Aaron Sanders, assistant store manager and human resources manager at Fred Meyer
Jadira Amaya, Wildjay owner
Chelann Gienger, executive director of Fulcrum Yakima
Enero Macias, underwriter and assistant VP at Yakima Federal Savings and Loan
Ty Paxton & Zach Turner, co-owners Single Hill Brewing
Yaritza Aguilar, Sip on First owner
Regan Freeman, salon director and stylist at Belu Salon