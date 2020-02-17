Agriculture was an integral part of Yvette Lippert's early years: Her father worked as an accountant for many farmers. And in Santa Rosa, Calif., her hometown, she had plenty of exposure to the poultry, dairy and wine sectors.
Agriculture’s presence continued in Lippert’s career: Today, she’s juggling two jobs — manager for the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market and credit manager for Banner Bank, where she underwrites loans for many businesses, including agriculture.
The two jobs bring Lippert satisfaction for the same reason: She is helping those she works with, whether it’s a business seeking a loan or vendors at the farmers market reach their goals.
“You’re helping the agriculture community achieve growth,” she said. “Especially in a world where kids think their meat and produce comes from a grocery store.”
Lippert came to the Yakima Valley in 2008 for an internship with the Central Washington State Fair. She recently had graduated from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, where she received a degree in dairy science and a minor in agricultural business with a focus on fair management.
She shifted from fairs to banking with her job at Banner Bank. Through that work, she gained insight on the state of the agriculture and the Yakima Valley’s overall economy, she said.
“The bank keeps me informed in what’s going on in the community. I underwrite a lot of commercial and agricultural deals,” she said. "It gives me a good finance background.”
She also helped at Essencia Artisan Bakery, the downtown bakery owned by Ryan Low, Lippert’s fiancé. Some of that work included running a booth at local farmers markets. “I knew a lot about the marketing. How to set up a booth and how to entice people to buy that product,” she said.
Meanwhile, she got more involved in the community through organizations such as the Junior League of Yakima. Through her work in those organizations, she helped coordinate and organize events, such as Case of the Blues.
Her experience would be a draw for the Downtown Association of Yakima when it hired her as market manager for a new farmers market downtown in 2018. The city had decided to extend an event permit for the association. The market that previously was in downtown Yakima, the Yakima Farmers Market, relocated to Union Gap after operating downtown for nearly two decades.
Lippert’s previous experience would be crucial as she had just a few weeks to build a market from scratch. She managed to get the market open on time.
“I was already prepared in the sense of what needed to be done,” she said.
The market will start its third season on Mother’s Day. Lippert said she wants to help farmers and other businesses at the market succeed by offering new tools such as a Vendor 101 class. She also aims to work to get the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market featured on more television, radio and print segments.
“I’d like to create that better relationship with the community, so they know we’re here and what’s going on,” she said.
Lippert said, if there were an opportunity, she’d love to get involved with the fair industry again, her first love. But she’s come to enjoy helping farmers and growing the farmers market, and sees herself remaining involved in the future.
“I have no doubt I would stay on as a board member or a committee member to help grow it,” she said.