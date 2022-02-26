Age: 22
Profession: Photographer
Residence: Yakima
Vincent Medrano started skateboarding seven years ago but wasn’t serious about it until an influential art teacher and photography class.
Medrano studied photography and loves it. Combining it with skateboarding was easy. He used his iPhone and a tripod while he learned to perfect the look he wanted to achieve and how to set up for proper angles. Medrano was his own test subject, snapping pictures of himself while skateboarding.
“A lot of people don’t see all the work behind photography and skateboarding,” he said. “You work really hard to get set up for two or three seconds of good shots of a grind or trick.”
Medrano doesn’t consider himself a skateboard photographer, though. He hangs out with his friends and they happen to do a lot of skateboarding. “I’m capturing my friends, not skating,” he said. His friends share his work for personal use.
He’s contributed skateboarding and model photos to New Yak City, a downtown Yakima business, and has a project in the works with a new shop, Apple Valley Emporium.
Furthering his photography career, Medrano established a rapport with Seattle record artist Ejfly, documenting video shoots and live shows.
“I like doing both, finding people who skate and make music. I want to find them before they spark and work with them to create an ongoing relationship.“
