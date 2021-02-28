Age: 31.
Profession: Instructional technology coach and ELA teacher at Sunnyside High School.
Residence: Grandview.
Tyler Rablin joined the Sunnyside School District as a classroom English teacher in about 2016 after working for three years in classrooms in rural Oregon. After a handful of years in the district, he was asked to serve as an instructional technology coach at the high school, supporting teachers to leverage technology and better meet students at their various levels of skill. (He continued to teach one English class.)
“I hear kids all the time say, ‘I’m not very good at English,’ or ‘I’m not very good at reading and writing,’ but the reality is … if it’s a one-size-fits-all, they’re not ready for that right now but that doesn’t mean they’re not good at it,” he said. “My goal is that every student is learning something that they are ready for so that they can feel confident and successful.”
During the pandemic, this support for teachers became vital as classes transitioned online. But he saw many teachers dreaming up and accomplishing things that they had previously never known was possible — skills he said were valuable takeaways from a challenging time.
Rablin’s help didn’t just serve the teachers and students of Sunnyside. He also did statewide consulting through an organization called Shifting Schools, working with 900 teachers in improving their approaches to virtual teaching. Through the last year, he said he was glad to see his work support the visions of dedicated teachers, as well as students with hope and visions for a better future.