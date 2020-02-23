Age: 28
Positions: Co-owner, NUYU Juice Bar and RENU Hot Yoga, Yakima; general manager, Freehand Cellars, Wapato
Residence: Yakima
Karissa Brandhagen knew she wanted more than the standard 9-to-5 job. With guidance from her mentor — former 39 Under 39 recipient Chelann Gienger — she quit her job as an executive assistant for a local fruit company, and by the end of 2019 she owned or manged three businesses: a yoga studio, a juice bar and a winery. Those first few months were a quick study in entrepreneurship. “It was a lot of me trying to get a grasp of things because those businesses were already in place,” she said. After several months of working long hours — a typical day went from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. — she was able to take a breather. “I’ve been making a point in the New Year to take a step back at 5 p.m. and make dinner.” As stressful as the first few months were, it provided affirmation for Brandhagen that she made the right decision. “I definitely learned that I’m maybe stronger than I even thought was possible,” she said. “And (I can) handle a lot of stress. It was so much more than I even could imagine. It was great to see that I could do it.”