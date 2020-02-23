Age: 28
Profession: Marketing manager, Valley Mall
Residence: Yakima
While he was a student at Eisenhower High School, Jacob Butler worked at a local hotel. By 19, he was a manager and soon moved to Las Vegas to take a job with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. But in 2015, Butler decided to move back to the Yakima Valley. “I actually moved back for family — my grandma got sick,” he said. “I grew up with her. I would never have forgiven myself (if I didn’t return).” He’s worked at the Valley Mall since May. The job has provided Butler the opportunity to tap into his interest in fashion and to utilize the marketing skills he has gained in past roles. “It was a natural fit,” he said. Since the mall is part of CenterCal Properties in El Segundo, Calif., Butler has been able to work with the corporate office on different ideas. “We’re fortunate to have the most incredible marketing professionals in this company.” The most visible display of his work came at Christmas when he curated an elaborate holiday display, complete with a snow machine. The idea came from his experience in the hospitality industry and seeing similar displays at CenterCal’s other properties. Butler is in Leadership Yakima and is a member of Southwest Rotary of Yakima. “I’m excited to see the Valley Mall grow, but also to be out in the community and help the Yakima Valley grow,” he said.