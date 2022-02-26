Ruksar Karmali enjoys working with the public and helping people in her job as a client associate in the financial industry. She tries to remember something unique about each client, which helps add a personal touch to what can be straightforward business matters.
“My parents have always taught me customer service. They always taught me to respect people, no matter what,” she said.
Her parents, Nazir and Nishila Karmali, own the Big Wolf Mini Mart in Wapato. “My mom’s always there. She is the biggest sweetheart,” she said. “Dad’s there, too. He’s super nice and always willing to listen.”
They immigrated to the United States from Tanzania in 1981 after a friend told them about a small hotel for sale in Yakima. They didn’t know anyone here, Karmali said — no family, no friends. But they worked hard at the hotel on North First Street, eventually selling it and buying a Knights Inn. Karmali’s mother also ran a beauty salon for several years before they sold both in 2008 and bought a gas station in Selah. They bought the Big Wolf in 2010.
“I am a product of their American Dream,” Karmali said.
Karmali’s older sister, Ruhina Karmali, was born in 1982. As the daughters of immigrants, she and Ruksar were expected to aim high in their careers, Karmali said, by becoming a doctor, a lawyer or working in finance. “Or you’re supposed to marry a doctor,” she added.
Her sister is a senior director at Visa, and Karmali planned to become a lawyer. She headed to Douglas College in Westminster, British Columbia, for a degree in criminology.
But life is unpredictable. When she had two semesters left, her dad suffered a heart attack. Karmali finished college and earned her degree, moving back to Yakima seven years ago to be close to her parents as her dad recovered. She first worked in the medical field before joining RBC Wealth Management, where she hopes to grow and eventually become a financial adviser.
All along, her parents have supported her, Karmali said. They taught that she should work hard for what she wants, but she was also allowed to make mistakes. That support has meant a lot, and her move back to Yakima has worked out well personally and professionally.
A member of the YWCA of Yakima board, Karmali is involved with planning the nonprofit’s 28th annual Leadership Luncheon, which in non-pandemic times draws hundreds of people. Last year’s event was online, but the May 9 event features speaker Jordyn Wieber, a member of the USA Gymnastic Hall of Fame and the “Fierce Five” United States gymnastic squad that won team gold at the 2012 Olympics.
In January, the nonprofit honored Karmali as part of its 52 Women, 52 Weeks social media awareness campaign, which features inspirational Yakima Valley women who have made an impact in and beyond Central Washington. In responding to questions for the promotion, she said election of the first two Muslim women to Congress in 2018 was a historic event that inspired her.
“When I saw Muslim women like myself being elected to Congress, it gave me a feeling of knowing that I have a voice and I can help protect my family’s American Dream,” she wrote. “These women did not let any social stigmas or social constructs stop them. Every day we get one step closer to the true equality of men vs. women and it makes me proud to see the progress taking place.”
Karmali would like to have a bigger impact in the community, she said. That includes being a mentor to Muslims in her mosque in Seattle and young people in general. Karmali and her family are Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, and belong to the Shia branch of Islam.
It’s important for her to do her best in everything she does. Karmali feels strongly about celebrating wins — and losses and mistakes.
“I learned that I am allowed to make mistakes and be my authentic self,” she said in her 52 Women, 52 Weeks profile.
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 29
Profession: Client associate at The Hudson-Blethen Group at RBC Wealth Management’s Yakima office
Residence: Yakima
