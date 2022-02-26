Age: 22
Profession: External affairs manager for Washington State Department of Natural Resources
Residence: Yakima
Raúl Martínez said public service is one pillar that makes him who he is as a community member.
“It’s something that I see as part of my person, and I encourage a lot of people to get involved in one way or another to build that sense of community,” he said.
He said it comes through in his work as the external affairs manager for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and in his personal time, which he spends volunteering for mentorship programs and community organizations such as La Casa Hogar.
In his role at the DNR, Martínez is a liaison for the agency and community partners in projects that focus on community resilience and outreach to underrepresented communities. One project, Wildfire Ready Neighbors, helps inform the public about the dangers of wildfire, including extended periods of poor air quality, and supports wildfire preparedness, Martínez said.
Martínez was formerly a bilingual elections specialist for the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. He said he used the position to learn and inform voters about the election process in Yakima County and Washington state.
