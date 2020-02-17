As a teenager, Priscilla Trevino juggled completing high school in Sunnyside with care of her mother, who was fighting cancer.
Her mom’s cancer fight would delay her college plans for a few years. She eventually went to Seattle to study marketing at The Art Institute of Seattle.
But that experience caring for her mom while navigating her career path illuminated the personal drive to help others conquer their personal challenges.
“I feel like we all have different dreams, goals and aspirations,” she said. “Because of that, I feel it’s important for me to share my knowledge, share my store, and connect people.”
After spending a decade in Seattle, including time in college and six years working as a business manager for Nordstrom, she returned to the Yakima Valley in 2007 to be close to her family, including her mom, who was again dealing with cancer.
“I didn’t want to miss out on family and missing out on time I might not get back,” she said.
Over her 12 years in the Yakima Valley, Trevino has been able to reach not only her own career goals but do work that aligns with her drive to help others succeed.
After several years working as a retail manager and a bank branch manager, she shifted gears to work directly with businesses, first at BBSI, which provides payroll and other services for businesses, as now at The Field Group, the Yakima public relations and marketing firm.
“I just really love collaborating with people and my clients and consistently delivering successful results,” she said. “And coming up with strategies to deliver those results.”
That drive to help others extends beyond her day job. Trevino is involved with several organizations, including the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, La Casa Hogar and the Downtown Association of Yakima. She and her husband, Thomas, are also a host for children at Rod’s House. She’s also part of the current Leadership Yakima class.
“I want to see this community grow and prosper,” she said. “There is so much potential here. I feel the more minds we get involved and the more people we get to the table (the more it helps) build that community we all seek.”
She’s also driven to provide attention and visibility for Latinos and Latinas in the business community, especially for youth, through her community service and career.
“The power of visualization is huge,” she said. “When we have children seeing leaders who look like them, that empowers them and gets them excited.”