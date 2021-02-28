Age: 35.
Position: Attorney with Abeyta Nelson Injury Law.
Residence: Yakima.
While practicing family law several years, Maggie Lund developed a passion for addressing a vital issue: the inability of low-income residents to afford the thousands of dollars needed upfront for a family law attorney. Often, low-income residents are at a disadvantage in custody and domestic violence cases because they cannot get sufficient representation or don’t know how to proceed through the family law system.
“I see that need in the community,” Lund said. “People don’t have the means to hire someone to help them.”
In the last few years, Lund has served as a volunteer and board member of Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services, where she’s done everything from looking over documents during a legal aid clinic to representing low-income clients. “It’s mostly just helping people through the process,” she said.
Lund is just as passionate about her work in personal injury law, which she has done since moving to Yakima in 2018. Lund said the highlight isn’t the high dollar awards she gets for clients but simply seeing them get the support they need during a difficult time.
“Honestly, the proudest moments for me are when my clients feel I’ve helped them,” she said. “Whether it’s a $1 million award or a $20,000 settlement, it doesn’t matter. That’s when I’m the most proud.”