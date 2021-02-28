Age: 29.
Profession: Bilingual outreach coordinator for Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services.
Residence: Yakima.
Jessica Martinez provides legal aid and connects clients with local resources at Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services. In doing so, she makes a difference for low-income individuals whose housing has been impacted and provides access to Spanish-speaking assistance.
She has been in her current role since June, but has advocated for housing rights, voting rights and the Spanish-speaking community for years.
“Avoiding homelessness and obtaining justice are traits passed on from my mother. Since I could remember, I have been protesting and advocating for change. Now I am making a career out of something I have been dedicating my whole life to.”
She appears regularly on Radio KDNA, La Pera and Univision, where she educates people about their rights as tenants during the pandemic. She was honored in October by the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as one of the Latinx leaders in Central Washington. She is involved with the Migrant Advocacy Group and the Yakima County Homeless Network.
Martinez is raising two children and two stepchildren as she works toward a certificate from World Relief for completing the 40-hour Basic Immigration Law Training.