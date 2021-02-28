Age: 30.
Profession: Government affairs director for the Central Washington Home Builders Association.
Residence: Yakima.
A Washington native who has worked in Pullman, Spokane and Olympia, Jake Mayson moved to Yakima and into his role as government affairs director for the Central Washington Home Builders Association in November 2019. He advocates for the home building industry in Central Washington, supporting pro-business and pro-building policy and officials in the region, which he stressed continues to see a housing affordability crisis.
His efforts with others throughout Washington helped get the private construction industry back in business before other industries early in the pandemic.
“Even with the short-term shutdown order (for the construction industry), we’re still going to see the impact of this for years to come,” he said. “When you shut down housing construction, you shut down housing affordability, because that supply just isn’t there.”
Mayson credits local and regional elected officials who have been willing to work hard, compromise and make a path forward in addressing challenges during the pandemic. He has worked with builders on issues such as supply shortages, safety and permitting, and has successfully managed and supported fundraising for the Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington, a political action committee.