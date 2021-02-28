Age: 36
Profession: Owner, Northwest Asphalt Striping and Sealing.
Residence: Selah.
Chase Webster’s venture as a small business owner started as a side hustle while working full time for the city of Yakima’s striping and sign shop. After two years of spending all his night and weekends on his side hustle, Webster pursued his business full time.
Webster’s company has grown from a small operation of two to an established small business that hires an average of 25 to 30 workers during peak periods. The company’s asphalt work can be seen in several notable commercial developments, including the Sozo Sports Complex, the Home2Suites Yakima Airport hotel and several schools.
Webster said he wants to continue to grow the business by getting his own rock pit and bringing the trucking operation in-house, but he’s also not looking to expand its geographic reach.
“I try to give my guys the opportunity to be home with their families,” he said. “I’m trying to keep it more local and family-owned than big and corporate.”