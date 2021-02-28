Age: 31.
Profession: Executive director of Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside; will be three years in April.
Residence: Toppenish.
In her words: “Being an immigrant myself, and experiencing a lot of things that the women we focus on experience, kind of gives me a better idea of how our services can help and where we can put our efforts in. Women then become their best advocates for themselves and their families, moving whole communities forward.”
Caty Padilla came to the United States from Mexico with her parents when she was 9 months old and grew up in the Lower Valley. While attending Heritage University, where she earned a business degree in 2018, she worked at Kraff’s Clothing in Toppenish. The owner sponsored her and she became a citizen along with immigrants she had taught in Nuestra Casa’s citizenship class.
She has increased services and staff at Nuestra Casa, which offers English and Spanish literacy classes and various workshops and is a resource center where immigrants can get connected to services. With the COVID-19 pandemic, she successfully changed how classes and workshops are provided. She also received resources to meet the needs of immigrants through COVID-19 testing, food and mask giveaways, help with rent and utilities and more.