Age: 32.
Position: Agent for Discount Travel Adventures.
Residence: Selah.
Ashley Burmaster first worked for her family’s insurance agency, Allen Insurance, when she was just 14. After several years working elsewhere, going to school in medical billing, getting married and raising a family, she returned to her family business in 2013, helping it with secretarial work. A few years later, her mother started a second business, a travel agency, and Burmaster began working as a travel agent. “It’s something I had a passion for when I learned more about it,” she said.
Burmaster utilized her substantial community connections — namely her involvement with a local Lions Club and serving with the parent-teacher organization at her son’s school — to build a strong client base. Over time, she developed a reputation for finding the best rates and staying on top of things when outside factors, like the COVID-19 pandemic, affected travel.
“They know I’m going that extra mile for them,” she said.