Age: 31.
Profession: Fourth-year medical student at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
Residence: Terrace Heights.
Katie Buckman was in her third year of medical school at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year.
While the pandemic interrupted Buckman’s clinical rotations at the osteopathic medical school, it didn’t stop her and her classmates from helping the community. They got together and started brainstorming things they could do to address the pandemic.
“It felt good to contribute to the community in such a time of need,” Buckman said. “It felt like there was chaos everywhere without solutions, and we were able to bring forth some solutions.”
Among the things Buckman and her classmates did were providing child care for hospital workers, shopping for people who were at greater risk of catching the disease, and scrounging personal protective gear for health care workers when supplies were low.
Originally from Eugene, Ore., Buckman was a nurse’s aide in an intensive-care unit in Oregon, where she saw many people from underserved communities coming in with chronic illnesses. She decided to become a doctor and work with people in underserved communities.
Buckman also volunteers at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission’s medical clinic, which she said helps to remind her why she is pursuing a medical career.