Age: 31.
Profession: Pediatrician with Yakima Neighborhood Health Services.
Residence: Selah.
When she was 14, Rebecca-Lyn Sokolove went on a mission trip with her church to renovate a clinic in Zambia that set the course for her professional life.
“There were kids who had vaccine-preventable diseases, and I decided I wanted to help kids,” said Sokolove, a pediatrician with Yakima Neighborhood Health Services.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Sokolove graduated from the Medical School of Georgia at Augusta University in 2016, and completed a residency at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Arizona in 2019.
As a National Health Service Corps scholar, Sokolove was required to find a job in an underserved community, and there was an opening at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, which she said has been a good fit for her and her goals.
“I love the patients I work with, who they are, the families I work with and make a difference in their lives,” Sokolove said. “I really enjoy working with people and helping them get the care they need.”
She also commended her co-workers at the clinic, who she said were a great team.
In addition to working with Neighborhood Health and as a pediatric hospitalist at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Sokolove volunteers with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team and Central Washington Mountain Rescue.