Age: 38.
Profession: Physician assistant with Synergy MedAesthetics in Yakima.
Residence: Yakima.
When most people think of aesthetic treatment, they typically see it as something to forestall the effects of age.
But Gretchen Thorner said it can also help people who have battled serious illnesses and domestic violence reclaim self-confidence.
“It is inspiring to see how that gives them the boost in confidence,” said Thorner, a physician assistant with Synergy MedAesthetics.
A West Valley High School graduate, Thorner has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Puget Sound, and her master’s degree as a physician assistant from Touro University in Henderson, Nev. A bout with skin cancer got her interested in dermatology, and she worked for a while in a dermatology practice in New York City.
It was there that Thorner learned about how an injectable filler could make a difference in people’s lives. Some of her patients who had HIV infections had experienced the loss of facial fat that is associated with AIDS, giving them a sickly, gaunt look. She said treatments to fill out their faces gave them greater self-confidence and helped them get better jobs.
In Yakima, Thorner said she works with people who have facial deformities, or have scars from domestic violence attacks, helping to eliminate or minimize the scars and blemishes.
“That’s why I keep doing what I do,” Thorner said.