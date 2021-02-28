Nathan Esparza will tell you he didn’t set out to coach softball.
“I never really wanted to coach,” Esparza said. “My daughter just wanted to play.”
He was drafted to coach her T-ball team after offering to help out. It suited him. He’s been coaching his daughter, now 14, ever since. Along the way he picked up another pupil, his fiancée’s son, also now 14, so Esparza started coaching his teams, too.
During their overlapping seasons he coaches the 14-and-under Tigers softball team for two hours every Tuesday evening, the 14U Titans baseball team for two hours every Wednesday evening, and the 14U Tigers softball team for two hours every Thursday evening. Then he has all three again, back to back, on Saturdays. And in the offseason there are regular practices and training sessions throughout the week.
That’s a lot of coaching for someone who thought he didn’t want to coach. But that’s not the crazy part. The crazy part is that Esparza gets up around 3 a.m. on workdays to drive to Hanford, where he starts his work around 5:30, mapping out the plans for the 25 to 30 people he’ll manage during a 10-hour day before driving back to Yakima for practice. Practice ends about 9 p.m., roughly six hours before he’ll get up to do it again.
It’s worth it, he said, when he sees the kids making progress.
“Just being able to see them grow as players — I really love to see them succeed,” he said. “And they learn life lessons as well.”
Esparza was a good baseball player as a utility infielder at Davis High School — good enough to play a little college ball at Wenatchee Valley College, even — but when he looks back on those days now, what he’s proudest of isn’t his batting average or on-base percentage.
“I wasn’t good enough to get drafted or anything,” Esparza said. “But I was always team captain. I prided myself in being a team leader, being able to pick people up when they needed it.”
He planned to attend Central Washington University after two years at Wenatchee Valley. Then his daughter was born, and college was put on hold. He graduated from CWU years later, at 31. That sort of commitment has become a hallmark of Esparza’s, and it has rubbed off on the teams he coaches.
“That’s what I think I’m proudest of, the commitment of our players and our parents,” he said.
The teams, which are based at and train out of FG Athletics on D Street, have become family to him. In fact, even though she got him into it, Esparza plans to continue coaching once his daughter ages out of the program in a couple of years.
“The reason I think I have to keep coaching after she’s gone is there aren’t too many other options,” he said. “I think I have to do it for the community.”
Nathan Esparza
Age: 38
Profession: Electrical superintendent for the Bechtel Corp. building the Hanford waste treatment plant
Residence: Yakima