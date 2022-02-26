Age: 38
Profession: Managing attorney of Yakima Law
Residence: Union Gap
A fast-talking Florida transplant, Matthew Kaminski sees his job as helping clients get to a better tomorrow.
“My job is to help you find the best place to land,” said Kaminski, managing attorney with Yakima Law, a firm he started with Brooke Barnes after separating from Ashby Law a little more than three years ago. Sometimes he can do that through mediation rather than a court case.
In addition to his firm’s clients, Kaminski also works with Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services, a nonprofit organization that refers indigent people to volunteer attorneys, who provide free legal counsel to people needing help with divorces, evictions and other civil matters.
Kaminski is vice president of Volunteer Attorney Services and helped establish its Housing Justice Program to help people facing eviction, which he did after hearing that people facing eviction were going to court on their own because they couldn’t afford an attorney.
He said the program helps level the playing field for tenants, who would otherwise be facing their landlord’s attorney — someone who typically has years of experience handling such cases.
“It is insanely empowering for an attorney to sit there and make a difference in somebody’s day,” Kaminski said.
Kaminski learned how to handle housing law through a King County Bar Association class when he was practicing in Seattle and participated in pro-bono representation programs. Now he teaches classes for other attorneys on how to best represent someone in a housing proceeding.
He also serves as the Yakima County Bar Association’s treasurer.
He’s usually accompanied at work by his dog, Wiley, and notes that other attorneys in the firm also bring their dogs into the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.